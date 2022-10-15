ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9jJ4_0iaVHdKm00

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.

Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.

“It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.”

Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.

Bellar, 24, was a member of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. He is standing trial with co-defendants Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. The three are charged in state court in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act . The men have pleaded not guilty, claiming they were entrapped by an FBI informant and his handlers.

The defendants’ attorneys objected to the juror’s dismissal.

“There was no verbal communication between the two, and the descriptions of the communication are speculative,” said Kareem Johnson, who represents Musico.

William Rollstin, who is prosecuting the case for the Michigan attorney general, raised concerns about the juror before Wilson during a meeting in chambers Wednesday.

“Since the start of the trial … there’s been non-verbal communication between one of the jurors — a female — and Mr. Bellar,” Rollstin said. “The communication has been in the form of eye contact (and) smiling at each other.”

Several others in the courtroom, including Wilson and Bellar’s attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, also said they had seen interactions between the two since the trial began.

Authorities have said disgust over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer inspired the defendants to form an alliance with others who were conspiring to kidnap the Democratic governor and trigger a national revolt shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

Two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted in August of federal crimes in connection with the plot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy