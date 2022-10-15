The Atlanta Braves faced a disappointing exit from the playoffs, and it’s motivating the team to make some big moves in the offseason. The Atlanta Braves faced a disappointing exit from the playoffs. After taking the NL East top spot from the New York Mets in the last week of the season, they were beat out of the NLDS in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies shouldn’t have been a difficult matchup for the defending World Series champions, so clearly there are issues that need to be addressed.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO