Deadspin
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
FOX Sports
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start
The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
Braves executive hints at spending spree after NLDS exit
The Atlanta Braves faced a disappointing exit from the playoffs, and it’s motivating the team to make some big moves in the offseason. The Atlanta Braves faced a disappointing exit from the playoffs. After taking the NL East top spot from the New York Mets in the last week of the season, they were beat out of the NLDS in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies shouldn’t have been a difficult matchup for the defending World Series champions, so clearly there are issues that need to be addressed.
Sports World Reacts To Herschel Walker Donation News
Herschel Walker has been a divisive candidate for U.S. Senate, though the former NFL running back is getting some support from a prominent sports owner. The former NFL and college football star has been receiving donations from San Francisco Giants owner Charles B. Johnson. "Charles B. Johnson, the San Francisco...
MLB Best Bets for Every Game Today (October 19)
The ALCS gets underway on Wednesday night, and baseball fans were treated to a close game in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday night. Now, with both the American and National League in action, we have a pair of best bets to make. The New York Yankees didn’t get...
Phillies vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for NLCS Game 2 (Nola Pushes Philly to 2-0 Series Lead)
The Philadelphia Phillies drew first blood in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday evening. Can they take a commanding 2-0 series lead in San Diego?. Aaron Nola takes the ball for the Phillies after a fantastic start to his first...
Dodgers fans whining about MLB playoff structure have lost the plot
Most Los Angeles Dodgers fans are in agreement: this team choked in 2022 and has a reputation of falling short in the postseason. It’s nothing new. It’s a narrative that envelopes this franchise in the worst kind of way. Historically, even, the Dodgers are unspectacular with just seven...
Big Papi trolls A-Rod, tells him to pick the Astros (Video)
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been having fun in his retirement, and his most recent antic was trolling Alex Rodriguez. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, more popularly nicknamed ‘Big Papi,’ has been having a blast through his retirement. His number got retired at Fenway Park this season; he was inducted into the Hall of Fame; he hung out at numerous Red Sox games; he called the organization ‘stupid’ for not extending Xander Bogaerts; he tested his skill as a weatherman; the list goes on.
atozsports.com
Two things the Eagles are better at than the rest of the NFL
One adjective to describe the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) scorching hot start to the season is undefeated opportunistic. The Eagles’ offense has made opposing defenses pay, having scored 20 touchdowns on the year. That total ranks third in the NFL, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs (22) and Buffalo Bills (21).
3 Cleveland Guardians who won’t return and where they’ll go
The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball so nearly all of their team is set to return in 2023. The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball and they have surprised the baseball world (including me) throughout the season. They extended third baseman José Ramírez before the start of the season and, especially in the second half of the season, they proved that they can play with the big boys in the sport.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season.
