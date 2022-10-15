Read full article on original website
Commissioners OK two resolutions
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized two resolutions for an order change for a bridge project and the purchase of office equipment during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The first resolution was a change order to the Ziegler Road bridge replacement project. The change involved an increase of...
Tipp City mayor presents proclamations
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council. The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021,...
Former Edison State trustee to be inducted into local Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Mr. Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct....
Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases
TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
Pancake breakfast at A.B. Graham Memorial Center
CONOVER — A.B. Graham Memorial Center is hosting an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the memorial center, 8025 E. U.S. State Route 36 in Conover. The all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and fried mush. The...
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard inspection. Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon inspection, PIC stated the soda nozzles were removed once a week to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Informed PIC that soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.
Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the brand-new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC is thrilled to invite these local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels, said a press release. The event takes...
Agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day
TROY — Local Miami County agencies are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. • The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are invited to bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, at the transfer station, located at 2200 N. County Road, Troy.
Round Barns of America at Bear’s Mill
GREENVILLE — Dr. Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author, will exhibit five paintings of historic barns in Darke County, tell barn stories and sign books. The 1:30 p.m. event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Bear’s Mill. Kroeger will also sign Historic Barns of Ohio, published...
Piqua home damaged by fire
PIQUA — A reported structure fire kept firefighters busy on Sunday night. Miami County dispatchers sent Piqua firefighters to the 500 block of Park Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Callers to Miami County 9-1-11reported smoke and flames coming from the 1 1/2 story wood-frame residence. Piqua Fire Department officers asked...
Man sentenced for domestic violence, burglary
TROY – Marvin D. Smith, 34, currently of Dayton and previously of Piqua, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 24 months of reserved prison time for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He also received six months of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence with two months being suspended by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall.
Let’s get ‘Happy’
R.J. Tanner, left, and Manager Keri Davies build Happy Meals at the Piqua McDonald’s west location on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The popular menu item has returned to the McDonald’s menu, just in time for Halloween.
Monday Boys Soccer/Volleyball Tournament Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Sidney Monday in D-I sectional tournament action. Troy, 14-3-1 and the fifth seed will host seventh seed Northmont in second round action Thursday night. Mitchell Davis had another big night for the Trojans with four goals...
