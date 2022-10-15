Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
NFL Week 7 Upset Picks (Lions Shock Cowboys, New York Teams Stay Hot in Top Predictions)
Week 6 was full of upsets in the NFL, and the BetSided team was on the right side of the week, hitting three upset picks!. That moves our record to 13-17 on the season (+5.86 units). With several teams on the bye in Week 7, there are still teams to back to pull off an upset this week.
