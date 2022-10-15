New School of Concrete and Construction Management at MTSU

MTSU held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday for a new addition to campus. It's not just a building — it's a new chapter for engineering students.

A large crowd turned out to help the school celebrate its new School of Concrete and Construction Management.

MTSU

It is a 54,000-square-foot facility on the west side of the campus, and it features a 200-seat lecture hall, four basic materials and building labs, a mechanical electrical plumbing classroom — and even more.

It will include an integrated, experiential virtual design and construction learning laboratory for 135 current Concrete Industry Management majors and 200 Commercial Construction Management students.

The new lab will be capable of advanced building models and construction simulations, as well as an augmented virtual reality lab for immersive experiences.

The new building will mark a major change for the students. Previously, their studies were conducted in the Voorhies Engineering Technology building, which provided only 9,000 square feet of space.

