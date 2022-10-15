Read full article on original website
A Look at How Tennessee’s Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 7
The Vols finally did it. They beat Alabama. This wasn't a game for the Vols' less experienced players to make an impact considering the stakes. However, one key newcomer made the biggest play for the Vols. Bru McCoy sets up the game winning FG. Bru McCoy's stats didn't pop on...
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers
A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.
Inside the Bears’ Numbers: Rushing Total a False Indicator
NFL statistics show the Bears to be second overall in rushing. It's a deceptive number because there is actual rushing, and then there is just rushing. A good rushing team doesn't merely have big numbers. It is a good rushing offense if it is capable of running for yardage when...
Pitt enters year 5 under Capel still looking for traction
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The names have changed several times over since Jeff Capel arrived at Pitt in the spring of 2018. Capel’s mission, however, has not. The Panthers have yet to finish with a winning record under Capel, who is 51-69 taking over the floundering program following Kevin Stallings’ disastrous two-year run. While athletic director Heather Lyke still believes Capel will return Pitt to relevance in the ACC, the clock may start ticking if the Panthers don’t take a step forward.
GG Jackson ‘surprised’ by UNC fan backlash after he dropped commitment to Tar Heels
Former five-star recruit GG Jackson said his friends on the UNC basketball team “still have love for me” after he flipped his commitment to South Carolina this summer. He can’t say the same for certain portions of the Tar Heels’ fanbase. Jackson, who spoke publicly last...
