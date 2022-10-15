Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami
"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft forecast: Where are Panthers positioned in first round entering Week 7?
The Carolina Panthers are off to a miserable 1-5 start, but a silver lining could be on its way in the form of a top-three selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the quarterback depth chart in shambles, having a top pick to target a standout quarterback prospect like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young could help the Panthers turn things around for the future.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade for Chase Claypool or DJ Moore? A Better WR Idea for Dallas
FRISCO - Going into NFL Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys could've been as justified to have been thought of as "buyers'' before the Nov. 1 trade deadline as the Pittsburgh Steelers could've been thought of as "sellers.''. Did the weekend's games change any of that?. There is a lingering perception...
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts’ Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville
The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to their offensive gameplan this past Sunday, and it led to their best single-game point total of the entire season. Head Coach Frank Reich spoke after the team's ugly win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday Night. When asked about the state of the Colts' offense, Reich mentioned numerous times that the team needed to be more effective on the early downs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 6: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1 PM EST at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft Had Tense Exchange in Owners Meeting, per Report
As all 32 NFL owners met and voted to open negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to obtain a new contract, the voting did not come without a wedge of controversy. Two of the NFL’s most influential owners—Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and Patriots’ Robert Kraft—were reportedly involved in a fiery verbal exchange during the owners’ meeting Tuesday after 31 of the league’s owners voted in support of Goodell securing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi
Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Big Ben on Brady: ‘It Didn’t Look Like He Wanted to Be Out There’
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady’s Sunday outing against the Steelers was not a pretty one. The Buccaneers’ offense struggled to get anything going against a banged-up Steelers defense and at one point, he was caught on camera berating his offensive line to try and inject some life into them—but to no avail.
Raleigh News & Observer
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense
The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?. Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fans dish on Rhule’s firing, Tepper’s ownership, tanking and trades
It’s a Saturday night on the Santa Monica Pier, and in the back of Rusty’s Surf Ranch, there’s a party going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the San Diego Padres on the TV in the beach-side karaoke bar, but Carolina Panthers blue and black has chewed up most of the scenery on the patio.
Raleigh News & Observer
Hornets to start season without LaMelo Ball. Here’s what the lineup will look like
When the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the AT&T Center in San Antonio for their first game of the season Wednesday, they’ll do it without their All-Star point guard. LaMelo Ball is “highly doubtful” to play in the Hornets’ matchup with the Spurs, coach Steve Clifford said after practice Monday, and hasn’t done any on-court work since spraining his left ankle in their penultimate preseason game against Washington last Wednesday. Ball is going to be sidelined beyond the opener, but the exact number of games he’ll miss is unclear.
Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released after Week 7
Week 7, along with being a wildly entertaining weekend of football, helped shape the race for the College Football Playoff. Tennessee beat Alabama, Michigan clobbered Penn State, TCU stayed undefeated to take the inside track for the Big 12 title and Utah sprung an upset on USC all on Saturday.
Comments / 0