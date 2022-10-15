Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
Car crash with injuries on 18 Mile Stretch blocks traffic out of the Florida Keys
A crash involving several cars blocked the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 leading out of the Florida Keys Monday night for more than an hour. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert shortly before 7 p.m. saying the crash — with injuries — happened at mile marker 113, which is on the Miami-Dade County side of the highway.
flkeysnews.com
Undersized lobsters land two Miami-Dade County men in Florida Keys jail, police say
Two Miami-Dade County men accused of violating fisheries laws in the Florida Keys were taken to jail. Both separate instances involved spiny lobsters, considered a delicacy both locally and abroad. On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Investigator Chris Mattson arrested Oswald Pupo, 44, of Cutler Bay on misdemeanor...
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
BBC
Florida flesh-eating illness cases spike after Hurricane Ian
The Florida county that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month has seen a surge in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths. Officials say Lee County, where the category four storm made landfall on 28 September, has recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths owing to the bacteria. All but...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
Florida Mom Arrested For Child Neglect When Police Found Her Baby Gained Only 1 Pound Since Birth
A Florida mother has been arrested after investigators found her three-month-old baby had only gained one pound since birth. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Investigators were notified about a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings, such as extremely low weight and
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times released body camera footage of local police carrying out one of the well-publicized...
Mexican Drug Cartel Members Among 25 Charged In Florida, 50 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) shut down a major drug trafficking organization operated by gang members affiliated with Mexican drug cartels. Twenty-five defendants, including SUR-13 gang members, are being with multiple felony counts related to drug
VIDEO: Student body slams Florida police officer during school fight
A Florida police officer who was trying to break up a school fight Thursday was body-slammed into the ground by another student, video showed.
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
The Daily South
The Best Towns To Visit At Christmastime In Florida
Is there anything better than December in Florida? The tens of millions of visitors who flock to the Sunshine State each year when their own states are overcast think not. Still, while the winter weather—which seldom drops cooler than "chilly"—is flawless, one could conceivably complain that Florida is not the most festive state to visit when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around. But that's not the case in these towns, where the Christmas spirit is alive and well—even if snow never falls and reindeer sightings are rare.
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
TwistedSifter
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will it get in Florida? A breakdown of where you’ll feel 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s
There’s a change in the air. You’ll feel it starting Wednesday, and certainly Wednesday night. It’ll get drier and cooler. Yes, Florida, fall has arrived. Or is this winter?. While South Florida temperatures will dip into the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service, other parts of...
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
