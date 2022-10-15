ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan leaves game with injury

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfTHj_0iaVG8iL00

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game for Morgan.

Trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan walked off the field after taking a big hit on a running play against Illinois.

Morgan scrambled on 3rd-and-9 and appeared to take a shot to the helmet by an Illinois defender. After the 26-14 loss, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Morgan was taken to a local medical center to evaluate an "upper body" injury.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game and picked up the 4th-and-1 first down on a run, but then got sacked for a big loss on the next play. He finished the day 2-of-6 for 17 yards and two interceptions.

Morgan was 4-of-12 passing for 21 yards and an interception. He also had 23 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum

A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
thecomeback.com

Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight

Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Has A New National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new national title prediction following Week 7. Week 7 of the 2022 regular season saw Alabama losing to Tennessee, Michigan beating Penn State, USC getting upset by Utah and much more. Following Week 7, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its national title prediction. ESPN...
GEORGIA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
STILLWATER, OK
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy