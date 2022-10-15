Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan leaves game with injury

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game for Morgan.

Trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan walked off the field after taking a big hit on a running play against Illinois.

Morgan scrambled on 3rd-and-9 and appeared to take a shot to the helmet by an Illinois defender. After the 26-14 loss, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Morgan was taken to a local medical center to evaluate an "upper body" injury.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game and picked up the 4th-and-1 first down on a run, but then got sacked for a big loss on the next play. He finished the day 2-of-6 for 17 yards and two interceptions.

Morgan was 4-of-12 passing for 21 yards and an interception. He also had 23 rushing yards and a touchdown.