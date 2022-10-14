Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock had only a ho-hum day on Tuesday, dragging slightly behind the broader stock market. The big auto retailer's shares bumped up only slightly, not quite hitting the 1% mark while the S&P 500 index motored past that particular traffic light. The chief culprit was an analyst's recommendation downgrade.
NASDAQ
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
NASDAQ
What To Expect From Nasdaq Stock In Q3?
Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. We expect Nasdaq to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The exchange reported better-than-expected results in the last quarter, with the net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 6% y-o-y to $893 million. The growth was because of a 10% increase in the solutions segment (non-trading revenues), followed by a marginal rise in the market services unit (trading revenues). Notably, the solutions segment includes market technology, investment intelligence, and corporate platforms sub-segments. We expect the solutions segment to continue its growth trajectory in Q3. Further, the market services revenues are likely to improve due to higher quarterly volumes in equity derivatives and cash equities.
NASDAQ
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) closed at $9.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Apollo Commerical Finance will be looking...
NASDAQ
Tesla and 4 Earnings Winners
Earnings season picks up this week with over 300 companies expected to report earnings. Included in that group are many of the big regional banks, the first of the FAANG stocks with Netflix, big growth favorite Tesla, and a bunch of other companies that could tell us a lot about the consumer and a possible recession.
NASDAQ
Is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Using Too Much Debt?
David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
NASDAQ
N-able (NABL) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
N-able (NABL) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the...
NASDAQ
Rebound Anticipated For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
NASDAQ
Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) Soars 11.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) shares rallied 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.42. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% loss over the past four weeks.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it...
NASDAQ
Keysight (KEYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Keysight (KEYS) closed at $161.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from Keysight as it approaches...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.17, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Evoqua Water (AQUA): Can Its 7.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 7.4% in the trading session on Monday to close at $35.18. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $81.60, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in L.B. Foster (FSTR): Can Its 10.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
L.B. Foster (FSTR) shares soared 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $10.50. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11% loss over the past four weeks. The company’s shares are heading...
Comments / 0