hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drags NLE Choppa In Her Beef With Latto
Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies. After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” First Week Sales Projections Have Landed
It looks like the Quality Control artist is on par to earn himself a No. 1 album. It’s been a relatively quiet weekend as far as mainstream hip-hop releases go, with the biggest new arrival coming undoubtedly from Quality Control superstar Lil Baby, who delivered 23 songs on his third studio album, It’s Only Me.
hotnewhiphop.com
M.I.A. Calls Out GQ For Dropping Her From GQ Men Of The Year Awards
M.I.A. went at GQ for dropping her from the Men Of The Year Awards after her controversial comments on vaccines. M.I.A. slammed GQ on Twitter after the publication informed her that she’d been dropped from their photoshoot for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The outlet had been upset with her recent tweets about the vaccines for COVID-19.
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Serves Looks On The Cover Of “Interview Magazine”: Photos
The 39-year-old spoke with actress Jada Pinkett Smith for her cover story interview. After Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her blonde eyebrows and bodacious booty on the cover of Interview Magazine a few weeks ago, it’s now Nicki Minaj’s turn to take over, and the 39-year-old is certainly making her presence felt with both her sultry, colourful photoshoot and her accompanying interview, conducted by none other than Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’
Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino Drops Cover Art For New Album, “Luv 4 Rent”
The St. Louis native had hyped us up for his new drop with the J. Cole-assisted “90 Proof.”. 2022 just keeps getting better for rap fans. The low-key, eccentric, and melodic rapper Smino has just announced his next album, “Luv 4 Rent,” will be dropping on October 28th and has released the album’s cover art via social media. The cover depicts Smino fixing his afro alongside other colleagues in the middle of a garden. It seems serene, tongue-in-cheek, and exactly the mix of personality and aesthetic that we’ve come to expect from the St. Louis MC.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Says People Constantly Ask If She Has A BBL, Twitter Reacts
“It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know dat I’m thick!!!” the rapper wrote on Twitter this weekend. While countless female artists have gone the BBL route in recent years, a handful of them – such as Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, and GloRilla – have opted to show endless love to their natural bodies, despite what the critics have to say.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism
Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
Nicki Minaj and Latto embroiled in fierce Twitter battle
Rap stars Nicki Minaj and Latto tried to disembowel each other over the airwaves this past week, replete with scathing name-calling that included “Karen,” “40-year-old bully,” and accusations of being related to rapists. The latest round of beef between the two femcees stems from Minaj’s resentment...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Posts & Deletes TikTok Message For India Royale
The rocky relationship takes another turn, albeit a reversed one. Lil Durk & India Royale relationship drama isn’t yet wrapped up. Readers may remember that, amid breakup rumors, Lil Durk said that India is his “forever,” adding the message “welcome to death row b***h” to an Instagram story. It seems Durkio had another similar sentiment to share yesterday, as he posted and deleted a TikTok that tagged India and had audio of a snippet with the bar “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
