[VIDEO] Hiker hides behind tree as massive bull moose strolls by

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Timon Schneider. File photo. (iStock). 

Some people may think that the scariest things you can run into when entering natural areas are carnivores like mountain lions, bears, and wolves. They might, however, be over looking a potentially bigger threat—moose.

In Colorado, moose can weigh upwards of 1,200 pounds, with some bulls growing to be around six feet tall at the shoulder, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). While in other places, like Alaska and Canada, the beasts can be even larger.

As if sheer size were not enough, moose can also be incredibly aggressive animals, even when unprovoked.

That's why in a video recently shared to Twitter, one hiker can be seen hiding behind a tree as a massive moose strolls by. It is unclear where this video was recorded, but based on how close the animal got to the hiker, they were right to be cautious.

Check out the video below:

If you ever run into a moose on the trail, do not approach it.

First, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."

