Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery

More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scouts Street Smart Rescue

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police detain driver, passenger after high-speed chase with stolen car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police were involved in a high-speed chase north of downtown with a stolen car and eventually detained two suspects on Friday afternoon. According to Amarillo Police Department officials, at 12:24 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen silver BMW at northeast 9th and Garfield.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX

