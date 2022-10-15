Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
Washington Missourian
Settlement reached in Autumn Hill student abuse case
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the parents of an Autumn Hill State School student, whose parents alleged that their child had been abused more than 200 times by a First Student bus driver. The settlement came Oct. 3, which was the opening day of a...
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
Washington Missourian
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Washington Missourian
County may add texting option for 911 calls
Franklin County officials are considering providing residents with the ability to make emergency calls using text messaging. Text to 911 is now only available in certain areas of the state. According to the Federal Communications Commission, people are advised to still call 911 call centers on a phone when possible, because voice callers can provide more information.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
Washington Missourian
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
High levels of radioactive waste from WWII bombs found at Missouri elementary school
The CDC states that no level of radioactive material is safe for children.
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
KSDK
Here's a list of things to do before the 3-day hard freeze in St. Louis
Expect this freeze to last until Tuesday. There will be another one Wednesday morning.
Last-minute things to do before hard freeze hits Monday night
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — There are a few hours left to squeeze in some last-minute freeze prep. If you have not gone around your home yet, then you need to. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s in the bi-state Monday night. For most, it will be the first hard freeze of the season.
KSDK
New clues emerge in mystery case involving alleged St. Louis serial killer
Muehlberg, 73, has been in prison since 1993 for the murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison. Muehlberg is serving a life sentence without a chance for parole.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
St. Louis American
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
kttn.com
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
Comments / 0