Exeter, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Taste of Downtown Visalia event returns Tuesday

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t miss your chance to sample everything Downtown Visalia has to offer. The annual Taste of Downtown Visalia will be returning on Tuesday, October 18. The event will offer food from over 30 restaurants in the downtown area. While walking through the downtown streets, attendees will be able to enjoy live […]
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

27th annual Salute to Agriculture banquet held Saturday at WHL

On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate its lifeblood — agriculture and those who work toward its success in Kings County. The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual Jack Stone Salute to Agriculture banquet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Golden Eagle Arena located on the West Hills Lemoore campus.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Calico Arts Fair draws hundreds for fall festivities

It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43. The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.
HANFORD, CA
fresyes.com

Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis

We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA

As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Exeter incumbents seek to continue success, challengers say city lacks safety

EXETER – After stabilizing the city’s finances following years of distress, incumbents hope to finally begin projects the city has needed, but newcomers say they are more concerned with stopping crime on the streets. Four candidates are listed on this year’s ballot for Exeter city council’s districts C...
EXETER, CA
thesungazette.com

Letter to the Editor: Planning for Visalia’s future

Visalia is one of the Valley’s most desirable communities thanks to generations of commitment to our General Plan. This living document gives City Council and staff a tiered development strategy that balances residential, commercial, retail, and industrial growth through an anticipated population of 2030. Using the General Plan as the guide for growth keeps our community healthy, while thoughtfully moving forward for future generations. With a vibrant downtown, expanding retail and job growth, this a community we are proud to call home. Today Visalia remains one of the most affordable communities in California. We need to continue supporting infill housing and innovative design and encouraging the development of affordable housing needed to keep our growing workforce strong.
VISALIA, CA
thecampusjournal.com

A Week off in October

A week off in October? I believe this would benefit the students of COS as well as the Staff. In Exeter, California, the school district allows students and staff a week off in the middle of October to catch up on assignments that were missed, get ahead on assignments that will be due, or just to be relaxed and stress-free.
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans

This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Pazin, Soria debate at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Current Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin are both in the running to represent the people of California’s 27th assembly district in Sacramento.  Pazin a republican and Soria a democrat sat down on UC Merced’s campus Monday night and were given the chance to introduce […]
FRESNO, CA

