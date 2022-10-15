Read full article on original website
Taste of Downtown Visalia event returns Tuesday
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t miss your chance to sample everything Downtown Visalia has to offer. The annual Taste of Downtown Visalia will be returning on Tuesday, October 18. The event will offer food from over 30 restaurants in the downtown area. While walking through the downtown streets, attendees will be able to enjoy live […]
Hanford Sentinel
27th annual Salute to Agriculture banquet held Saturday at WHL
On Saturday, the community gathered to celebrate its lifeblood — agriculture and those who work toward its success in Kings County. The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual Jack Stone Salute to Agriculture banquet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Golden Eagle Arena located on the West Hills Lemoore campus.
Hanford Sentinel
Calico Arts Fair draws hundreds for fall festivities
It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43. The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.
Fun facts from this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a blink of an eye, all the fun and excitement of the Big Fresno Fair has come to an end. Guests from all over came to take part in the largest event in the Central Valley. Now we can take a moment to look back and take a look at […]
fresyes.com
Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis
We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour
Journey and Toto are touring together and will play Fresno's Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale later this month.
thesungazette.com
Exeter incumbents seek to continue success, challengers say city lacks safety
EXETER – After stabilizing the city’s finances following years of distress, incumbents hope to finally begin projects the city has needed, but newcomers say they are more concerned with stopping crime on the streets. Four candidates are listed on this year’s ballot for Exeter city council’s districts C...
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Planning for Visalia’s future
Visalia is one of the Valley’s most desirable communities thanks to generations of commitment to our General Plan. This living document gives City Council and staff a tiered development strategy that balances residential, commercial, retail, and industrial growth through an anticipated population of 2030. Using the General Plan as the guide for growth keeps our community healthy, while thoughtfully moving forward for future generations. With a vibrant downtown, expanding retail and job growth, this a community we are proud to call home. Today Visalia remains one of the most affordable communities in California. We need to continue supporting infill housing and innovative design and encouraging the development of affordable housing needed to keep our growing workforce strong.
Fresno State athletic director responds to glass shattering incident
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A member of the coaching support staff at Fresno State is accused of shattering a pane of glass at the football game on Saturday — injuring a mother and her daughter. The identity of the coach who shattered the pane of glass in the coach’s box, which is located on the […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
thecampusjournal.com
A Week off in October
A week off in October? I believe this would benefit the students of COS as well as the Staff. In Exeter, California, the school district allows students and staff a week off in the middle of October to catch up on assignments that were missed, get ahead on assignments that will be due, or just to be relaxed and stress-free.
Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans
This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
Pazin, Soria debate at UC Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin are both in the running to represent the people of California’s 27th assembly district in Sacramento. Pazin a republican and Soria a democrat sat down on UC Merced’s campus Monday night and were given the chance to introduce […]
