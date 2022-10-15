Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
247Sports
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at TCU
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at TCU on Saturday, October 19, 2022. “When you play these good teams, you’re going to have to put points on the board. Drives when you get all the way down there and only get a field goal, yeah you got points but it doesn’t feel like you did your job 100%. You want to get into the end zone and score those points and cap them off not for just the points but for the momentum going out there on offense and then the defense going out on the field. So we need to capitalize on all those drives.”
247Sports
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
Comments / 0