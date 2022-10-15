ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolton softball wins districts; Rock Bridge falls in title game

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfbmx_0iaVD49E00

Leading 2–0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Father Tolton softball's offense came alive.

A four-run fifth allowed the Trailblazers to beat Centralia 7-0 and claim the Class 3 District 4 championship Saturday afternoon.

Junior shortstop and Missouri softball commit Madison Uptegrove went 4-for-4 on the afternoon to cap a stellar district tournament performance.

Pitcher Kate Guinn pitched a shutout to cap a tournament MVP-type week. She opened the tourney with a perfect game against California and finished it with a shutout to clinch the title.

Saturday’s win marks the second district title in three years for Tolton. The 'Blazers last claimed a district title in 2020, the same year they won a state championship.

The Class 3 state tournament begins Thursday.

Rock Bridge's historic season ends

Back in September at the Mizzou Softball Complex, Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis predicted the Bruins and Blue Springs South would be facing off for the Class 5 District 6 title.

While she was right then, the two may have been better served playing for a state championship.

On Friday afternoon, the two teams with a combined three losses on the season played at Blue Springs High School for the district title. Using an early lead, the Jaguars held off Rock Bridge 6-2 to earn the district title and advance to the state tournament.

The loss ends a historic Rock Bridge season that featured more wins than the undefeated season the Bruins completed in 2020 to win a state championship.

The Bruins set a program record this year for wins in a single season with 37.

That penchant for winning was on display as Rock Bridge cut the Blue Springs South lead to 4-2. The Jaguars added insurance in the final three innings to seal the 6-2 victory.

That ends the Bruins' season at 37–2, with the only losses coming at the hands of Blue Springs South.

Comments / 0

 

