ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin on What Went Wrong in His Game 3 Start

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBqv0_0iaVD3GV00

The Cat Man explains last night's short outing

Tony Gonsolin had a career year in 2022. He made his first All-Star game and had a career-best 2.14 ERA. However, Gonsolin suffered a forearm injury in late August and was sidelined for about a month and a half.

Last night was his second start since returning from injury, and it was not an ideal start. The 28-year-old went 1.1 innings pitched; one earned run, one strikeout, and one walk were enough to earn him the loss.

After the game, the media asked the Cat Man what he felt went wrong in his start.

Short and sweet from the Cat Man. What he was unable to accomplish in his outing was pretty much what led to his success in the regular season.

The strikes weren't there, the command wasn't there, and San Diego took advantage of that. In the first inning alone, Gonsolin had only 42 pitches; 25 went for strikes.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said he could go for 75 pitches or so , but after struggling to put hitters away, Roberts pulled the plug after one out in the bottom of the second.

People will point out that Gonsolin is still not 100 percent from his forearm injury, but he is on the roster. If he is hurt or still injured, the Dodgers should've let him stay in the IL.

I didn't expect much from Gonsolin, but I did expect him to reach 75 pitches. The bullpen did a spectacular job covering for the first-time All-Star, but it wasn't enough. The Dodgers used five relievers last night, so hopefully, with Tyler Anderson on the hill tonight, they wouldn't need to use too many other relievers.

Tonight is an elimination game, so that will mean all hands on deck for Los Angeles.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired

The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out

Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy