NC State RB Demie Sumo-Karnbaye unlikely to play against Syracuse

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
NC State sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karnbaye did not partake in pre-game workouts and is not expected to play Saturday against Syracuse.

Coach Dave Doeren said earlier this week he had expected Sumo-Karnbaye to play this week. A source close to the team said the running back had received treatment before the game on an undisclosed injury.

The news comes less than an hour after starting quarterback Devin Leary was ruled out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle on his right shoulder.

"Additional imaging caused NC State’s orthopedic team to determine that surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle was the best course of action. There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery," a school release stated.

Sumo has 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 52 attempts this season for the Wolfpack, leaving junior Jordan Houston as the main running back for today’s 3:30 p.m. contest.

