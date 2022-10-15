Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Kickoff announced for Oct. 29 home game vs. SDSU
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 29 home contest against San Diego State. Fresno State and San Diego State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1. Monday's announcement fills another one...
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Chambers’ October High School Rising Stars are Recognized VIDEO
This marks the ninth year the Vista Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Rising Star Program. Each month during the school year six students are nominated from six Vista High Schools to speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted at Wildwood Crossing & Cantina. Click on links below to view student Videos.
What is hydro dipping? One National City man uses the technique to customize Padres merchandise
SAN DIEGO — Gil Gutierrez is originally from the Philippines and currently lives in National City. "I was born in Baguio City, Philippines. I came here when I was 10-years-old," said Guiterrez. He quit his job and is now following his true passion full-time in his garage. "All of...
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans
A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
northcountydailystar.com
ABC Hopes Inc. – Row-A-Thon November 12th for Dakota Sinnott
This year CrossFit Trifecta will be rowing for Dakota Sinnott and her family. Dakota is a sweet 5 year old girl with a recent diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Like any typical 5 year old, she lives for family adventures like camping and hiking, going to the beach, playing soccer, and dolls. She also enjoys being a “mommy” to her dogs and chickens. She really loves her chickens! She lives for crafts and also likes to put a smile on her friend’s and family’s faces with silly notes.
Falcon royalty: Torrey Pines crowns homecoming king and queen
Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming on Sept. 30 with the halftime crowning of king and queen, seniors Andy Livingston and Grace Flanagan.
UCSD administrators apologize for lecturer's 'disrespectful and racist' remarks captured on video in class
Students are 'split' over whether the instructor, Robert Ternansky, should be fired, according to the Associated Students president.
ucsd.edu
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
‘Eating with the enemy’ at Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It’s called ‘eating with the enemy.’ Padres fans may find it hard to resist a good cheesesteak, but right now, it may be sacrilegious to eat one. CBS 8 sent Brian White out to Philadelphia Sandwich Company, where the cheesesteaks are authentic and Phillies fans feel at home.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
Boy stabbed near park in Oceanside
A boy was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
San Diego Business Journal
JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego
When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
delmartimes.net
Work will start in April on long-awaited widening of state Route 56
SAN DIEGO — Caltrans and San Diego say they’ll break ground in April on widening the western portion of State Route 56 from four lanes to six lanes, alleviating traffic congestion near some of the region’s largest job centers. The long-awaited $39 million project, first announced in...
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
