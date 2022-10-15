ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

gobulldogs.com

Kickoff announced for Oct. 29 home game vs. SDSU

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 29 home contest against San Diego State. Fresno State and San Diego State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1. Monday's announcement fills another one...
FRESNO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Chambers’ October High School Rising Stars are Recognized VIDEO

This marks the ninth year the Vista Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Rising Star Program. Each month during the school year six students are nominated from six Vista High Schools to speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted at Wildwood Crossing & Cantina. Click on links below to view student Videos.
VISTA, CA
KTLA

Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

ABC Hopes Inc. – Row-A-Thon November 12th for Dakota Sinnott

This year CrossFit Trifecta will be rowing for Dakota Sinnott and her family. Dakota is a sweet 5 year old girl with a recent diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Like any typical 5 year old, she lives for family adventures like camping and hiking, going to the beach, playing soccer, and dolls. She also enjoys being a “mommy” to her dogs and chickens. She really loves her chickens! She lives for crafts and also likes to put a smile on her friend’s and family’s faces with silly notes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments

UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego

When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA

