This year CrossFit Trifecta will be rowing for Dakota Sinnott and her family. Dakota is a sweet 5 year old girl with a recent diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Like any typical 5 year old, she lives for family adventures like camping and hiking, going to the beach, playing soccer, and dolls. She also enjoys being a “mommy” to her dogs and chickens. She really loves her chickens! She lives for crafts and also likes to put a smile on her friend’s and family’s faces with silly notes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO