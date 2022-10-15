SALEM -- There is no parking available in Salem, the city warned visitors on Saturday. "Do not drive to Salem," a press release said. The garages, lots, and satellite parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m.Many streets downtown were also closed to traffic as a result.Visitors were advised to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem. On Friday, City Councilor Ty Hapworth said the city saw 276,000 visitors in the first nine days of October. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. He advised people not to visit "on a whim."

SALEM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO