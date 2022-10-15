Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
WCVB
Searching for treasures along New Hampshire's Route 4 'Antique Alley' at R.S. Butler’s Antiques and Wiswall House
NEEDHAM, Mass. — R.S. Butler’s Antiques is one of the oldest and most popular antique shops on Route 4’s fabled, “Antique Alley.” The store offers a combination of vintage vinyl, housewares, vintage clothing and a huge, friendly Newfie at the door to greet you. The...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
Firefighters use boat to rescue 4 people from stalled cab after downpours flood streets of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable, leaving some motorists stranded. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the floodwaters...
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New Hampshire
A discount retail chain popular for its bargain prices on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor is set to open another new store location in New Hampshire this month. Read on to learn more.
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
Authorities seize items in Vermont woods connected to ‘person of interest’ in murder of N.H. couple
Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested as a fugitive last week after allegedly violating probation in Utah. Police in South Burlington, Vermont last week seized items while searching in a wooded area following the arrest of a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord, New Hampshire couple earlier this year.
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on helping those close to him after hitting $15 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man plans to help take care of those that are close to him after hitting a huge win on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kenneth Delgado is the first $15 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” instant ticket game.
"Do not drive to Salem": No parking is available, city officials warn visitors
SALEM -- There is no parking available in Salem, the city warned visitors on Saturday. "Do not drive to Salem," a press release said. The garages, lots, and satellite parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m.Many streets downtown were also closed to traffic as a result.Visitors were advised to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem. On Friday, City Councilor Ty Hapworth said the city saw 276,000 visitors in the first nine days of October. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. He advised people not to visit "on a whim."
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante
Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 21-31: Annual Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door restaurants
BEDFORD, NH – Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, NH, and Salem, NH will be hosting their annual Wicked Scary Week from October 21-31, 2022. Wicked Scary Week is a fundraiser benefitting FEEDNH.org. If you love the fun of the Halloween season, you’ll enjoy the restaurants’ spooky décor, Wicked Scary Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus, and tasting the Supernatural Sangria & Founders Porter Draft! Anytime a mortal orders off the special lunch and dinner menu, a five-dollar donation will be made to FEEDNH.org, the Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust. (Copper Door regular menus are also available.)
WMUR.com
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WCAX
Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
WMUR.com
Vehicle crashes into pile of tires in middle of Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police and fire officials are investigating what they believe was an intended arson attempt after dozens of tires were piled in the middle of Cathedral Road, causing a car crash. The three people in the vehicle that crashed into the pile of tires or OK,...
