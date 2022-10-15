ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
94.9 HOM

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
CBS Boston

"Do not drive to Salem": No parking is available, city officials warn visitors

SALEM -- There is no parking available in Salem, the city warned visitors on Saturday. "Do not drive to Salem," a press release said.  The garages, lots, and satellite parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m.Many streets downtown were also closed to traffic as a result.Visitors were advised to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem. On Friday, City Councilor Ty Hapworth said the city saw 276,000 visitors in the first nine days of October. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. He advised people not to visit "on a whim." 
SALEM, MA
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante

Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 21-31: Annual Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door restaurants

BEDFORD, NH – Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, NH, and Salem, NH will be hosting their annual Wicked Scary Week from October 21-31, 2022. Wicked Scary Week is a fundraiser benefitting FEEDNH.org. If you love the fun of the Halloween season, you’ll enjoy the restaurants’ spooky décor, Wicked Scary Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus, and tasting the Supernatural Sangria & Founders Porter Draft! Anytime a mortal orders off the special lunch and dinner menu, a five-dollar donation will be made to FEEDNH.org, the Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust. (Copper Door regular menus are also available.)
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire

There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
SULLIVAN, NH
WCAX

Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Vehicle crashes into pile of tires in middle of Rindge road

RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police and fire officials are investigating what they believe was an intended arson attempt after dozens of tires were piled in the middle of Cathedral Road, causing a car crash. The three people in the vehicle that crashed into the pile of tires or OK,...
RINDGE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy