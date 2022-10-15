Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
Northwood meets Irvine Friday with a lot on the line in Pacific Coast League match-up
Northwood Coach JC Clarke talks to his players after a game earlier this season. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood High School’s football team will be out to take another major step toward a Pacific Coast League title when it hosts defending league champion Irvine Friday night at 7 at Portola High School.
ocsportszone.com
OC girls volleyball teams earn top 10 rankings in final CIF poll of the season
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in the final CIF polls of the season released Saturday. Mater Dei, Newport Harbor and Huntington Beach are in the top 10 for Division 1. The CIF playoffs for all divisions begin this week.
ocsportszone.com
Four OC high school boys water polo teams earn No. 1-rankings in CIF polls
Four Orange County teams are ranked first in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls. JSerra is ranked first in Division 1, San Clemente is atop Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran top-ranked in Division 4. In addition, Newport Harbor, Mater Dei,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Ocean air and gasoline brings motocross to Southern California
The smells of gasoline fumes, wet dirt and the salty ocean air converged on Oct. 15, 2022 as Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Moto Beach Classic organized eight hours of Southern California motorcycle racing. The Moto Beach Classic ran from noon to 2 p.m. and the Straight Rhythm single...
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
The Angels Demand $5 Million From Anaheim, Threaten Lawsuit Over Fire Station
The Los Angeles Angels are coming after Anaheim for $5 million– threatening the city with two lawsuits after city councilmembers decided unanimously to kill the proposed stadium land sale in May after the FBI corruption probe surfaced. They’re also threatening to sue the city over a fire station slated...
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
KTLA.com
2nd Pasadena man facing attempted murder charge in shooting near Ontario youth football game: Police
A 25-year-old Pasadena man is the second person to be arrested in a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario earlier this month. Everett Johnson was arrested Friday in Covina, two days after the arrest of 37-year-old Lawrence Langston, also of Pasadena, police said in a press release. The...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Smith’s Picks: Some of My Favorite Eateries in Irvine
Irvine is home to a number of amazing restaurants. There are fast-casual options as well as many fine dining restaurants in town. Below are a few of my favorites…. (Cypress Village Shopping Center, 14191 Jeffrey Rd) Tomikawa is located in the northern part of Irvine, off Jeffrey and the I-5...
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September
Another 42 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in September. Their names are:. Chris VILLALOBOS SR. who died on Sept 1st in Orange. Robert WHORTON who died on Sept 3rd in Huntington Beach. Joel WORTH who died on Sept 4th in Newport Beach. Billy CARR JR....
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
spectrumnews1.com
Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
ylhsthewrangler.com
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal
This weekend's storm would be the second so far since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1. The post Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Possible human remains found in pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
Caltrans officials have discovered what they believe are human remains inside a culvert that runs under the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Monday when a robot camera spotted the remains about 300 feet into the 26-inch diameter pipe located near the Baker Street offramp, California Highway Patrol said. […]
dailytitan.com
Fullerton City Council to decide fate of fire department
Fullerton’s Fire Department has faced aging equipment, low retention rates and overworked employees. Fullerton has the option to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but the city may not have the money or political will to support this change. Fullerton City Councilmember Ahmad Zahra said that the firefighters have...
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
Comments / 0