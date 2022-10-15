ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

KTLA

Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report

School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Smith’s Picks: Some of My Favorite Eateries in Irvine

Irvine is home to a number of amazing restaurants. There are fast-casual options as well as many fine dining restaurants in town. Below are a few of my favorites…. (Cypress Village Shopping Center, 14191 Jeffrey Rd) Tomikawa is located in the northern part of Irvine, off Jeffrey and the I-5...
IRVINE, CA
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
ANAHEIM, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day

Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ylhsthewrangler.com

Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County

Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Possible human remains found in pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa

Caltrans officials have discovered what they believe are human remains inside a culvert that runs under the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Monday when a robot camera spotted the remains about 300 feet into the 26-inch diameter pipe located near the Baker Street offramp, California Highway Patrol said. […]
COSTA MESA, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton City Council to decide fate of fire department

Fullerton’s Fire Department has faced aging equipment, low retention rates and overworked employees. Fullerton has the option to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but the city may not have the money or political will to support this change. Fullerton City Councilmember Ahmad Zahra said that the firefighters have...
FULLERTON, CA

