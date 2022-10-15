Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Teen bride tries to find happiness and reduce stress by cleaning the house after midnight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a period of time in my life when I was addicted to cleaning the house after midnight. After working sixteen-hour days and filling up on greasy McDonald's food and caffeine-laden, sugar-laden Coca-Cola on the way home, I was too wired to sleep. So I cleaned.
Woman Selling Home ‘Annoyed’ Buyers Invited Family to Visit While She Still Lived There
A woman who is selling her house is concerned about her own privacy after her friend, who also recently sold her respective house, was frustrated when the buyers brought family members over before she had even technically vacated the property. On Mumsnet, the woman shared her friend was horrified by...
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
It's just a 2-minute video of someone mending a hole in a sweater, but people can't look away
What kind of sorcery is this?
'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'
When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
Meet a married couple who live with a roommate: 'It affords us things like travel, hobbies and luxuries that most people our age wouldn't get'
Housing affordability has never been further out of reach as soaring costs weigh on buyers. While this has forced some Americans to put their home owning dreams on pause, it's led others to rethink traditional housing norms. Kreszentia Petroff is just one of many homebuyers pursuing homeownership on their own...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
lovemeow.com
Cat Found Living Under Shopping Carts with Two Kittens, They Decide to Trust After 24 Hours Indoors
A cat was found living under shopping carts with her two kittens. They decided to trust after 24 hours indoors. When Sparkle Cat Rescue was notified about a stray cat nursing two kittens at a Walmart, their volunteers sprang into action. The trio were found hunkering down under a packed row of shopping carts.
pethelpful.com
Brussels Griffon's 'Mad' Reaction to Owner Getting Out of Bed Is Just Priceless
No one likes to end a cuddle session. The best feeling is being wrapped up in warm blankets while laying in bed, especially when your pet joins in on the cuddles. In fact, one pup was having such a good time cuddling that when his owner got out of bed, he was visibly displeased.
pethelpful.com
Story of Lost Dog Returning Home After 5 Years Is Giving People Hope
TikTok user @wlight411 has been through quite the journey with her dog. Her story will take you on a rollercoaster, but luckily, it ends on a high note. And it is giving so many people hope. This family's Pitbull was their everything. Otto never left their side. He would celebrate...
Comments / 0