Knoxville, TN

AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues

On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban laundry day needed after penalty-ridden Tennessee loss

The Crimson Tide was buried under a pile of stinkin’ penalties in the 52-49 Tennessee loss. Talk about ugly penalty numbers. Michael Casagrande reports Alabama’s 66 total flags rank 131 of 131 FBS teams. When looking at averages, the 9.4 penalties and 79.9 yards per game are 129th after committing a school-record 17 in Knoxville.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban

The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC

A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama women’s soccer ranked No. 1 for first time ever

Alabama athletics has a new No. 1 team in the country. Its women’s soccer program, led by head coach Wes Hart, earned its first-ever top ranking. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 team on the NCAA ratings power index, overtaking UCLA this past weekend. Alabama (14-1-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball adds highest-rated 2023 recruit with 4-star

Nate Oats looked north to add some size to his batch of 2023 prospects. Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Flushing, New York, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Dioubate picked the Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The left-hander enters his senior year with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season

The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game

Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
