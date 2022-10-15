Read full article on original website
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues
On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
Deeper look at Alabama penalty issue, search for accountability
At a certain point, it stopped being an anomaly. Approaching the Alabama football record with 15 penalties at Texas was the first alarm followed by a 10-flag trip to Arkansas. After surviving both with dramatic wins, the school mark went down in Saturday’s loss at Tennessee. The 17 accepted...
Nick Saban laundry day needed after penalty-ridden Tennessee loss
The Crimson Tide was buried under a pile of stinkin’ penalties in the 52-49 Tennessee loss. Talk about ugly penalty numbers. Michael Casagrande reports Alabama’s 66 total flags rank 131 of 131 FBS teams. When looking at averages, the 9.4 penalties and 79.9 yards per game are 129th after committing a school-record 17 in Knoxville.
Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban
The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
Bonus notes, observations from 2nd look at Alabama loss at Tennessee
Welcome back to the Sunday rewatch of Alabama’s previous-day game. You know what happened. Tennessee won, 52-49. Goalposts broke. Here are my observations from a few hours of DVR recording. -- Made a note of it when it happened, but the opening kickoff blocking flag was an ominous sign...
Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC
A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
Saban says ‘nobody is entitled to a position’ as discipline troubles continue
From the school-record 17 penalties, special teams mistakes and general defensive breakdowns, Alabama’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee left a minefield of what Nick Saban calls teachable moments. At the same time, the issues in Knoxville weren’t necessarily new for a team playing its seventh game of the season. Having...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Alabama women’s soccer ranked No. 1 for first time ever
Alabama athletics has a new No. 1 team in the country. Its women’s soccer program, led by head coach Wes Hart, earned its first-ever top ranking. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 team on the NCAA ratings power index, overtaking UCLA this past weekend. Alabama (14-1-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference)...
Will 2 injured Alabama wide receiver commits return to the field this season?
A pair of Alabama wide receiver commits injured last week will likely be back on the field before the end of their junior seasons. Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe left his team’s 25-20 victory over Oxford with an injury on Friday, while Foley’s Perry Thompson was injured early in the Lions’ 43-41 victory over Davidson.
Alabama basketball adds highest-rated 2023 recruit with 4-star
Nate Oats looked north to add some size to his batch of 2023 prospects. Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Flushing, New York, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Dioubate picked the Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The left-hander enters his senior year with...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season
The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 10
BENJAMIN RUSSELL (6-2, 3-2) AT HELENA (6-2, 3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Benjamin Russell beat Briarwood 16-14 and Helena fell 52-51 in 4 overtimes to Calera. The skinny: Helena leads the series 3-1 and won 32-0 last season. It’s a crucial Class 6A, Region 3...
‘Embrace the moment’: UAB hits the road for Friday night matchup against Western Kentucky
A battle of epic proportions, set in the foothills of the bluegrass, pits dominant opposing forces as the UAB football team seeks to reestablish its conference supremacy in a mid-season league contest with future title game implications. The Blazers hit the road to open a crucial two-game conference road trip...
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game
Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
