ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Fyj4_0iaVA0RH00
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli Insulin is displayed at Pucci’s Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2022.

Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of an at least 20-year push by Democrats and was touted as a major win over Big Pharma.

Health care has been a winning issue for the party in previous midterm elections, and the law’s passage was intended to give lawmakers a major political victory to campaign on.

“In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican in the congress sided with the special interests,” President Biden told lawmakers in August when he signed the legislation into law.

Speaking to donors during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday, Biden again highlighted overcoming the drug lobby, saying the biggest part of the law was “taking on pharma.”

“You know, we pay the highest drug prices of any nation in the world for the same exact drugs, I might add. Same exact prescription,” Biden said. “Well, guess what? We got it changed so that, now, no senior on Medicare will have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their drug prices, no matter what the cost of their cancer drugs are, no matter what it is.”

But a new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll shows most adults are unaware of the law’s key health provisions.

Only 36 percent of Americans said they were aware that the Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices; 29 percent said they knew the law put a cap on insulin prices for people on Medicare and only 29 percent said they knew about a cap on out of pocket prescription drug costs.

Those provisions are popular. Majorities of voters in the same poll said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports policies like Medicare drug negotiation and an out-of-pocket cap on drug spending for people on Medicare.

“If Dem candidates want to take advantage of their popularity they have to talk about it on the stump,” KFF President and CEO Drew Altman tweeted.

David Mitchell, president and founder of the advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs, said he wasn’t surprised that a relatively small percentage of the public is aware of the drug pricing parts of the new law, but he also wasn’t concerned.

“People pay closer and closer attention to the issues the closer we get to Election Day. And so the numbers in terms of awareness will go up in the coming weeks,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell noted that the law only passed about six weeks ago, and it takes time to increase public awareness.

“I’d like the numbers to be higher, don’t get me wrong, but you can only go so fast. Educating people, and making people aware of policy issues like this takes time and effort,” Mitchell said.

Outside allies are trying to help spread the message.

Democratic-aligned advocacy group Protect Our Care is running a nationwide bus tour this fall to educate Americans about the legislation and promote the work of lawmakers who helped pass it.

Leslie Dach, Protect Our Care’s founder and chairman, said he wanted to avoid the mistakes made regarding the Affordable Care Act, where he said Democrats didn’t do enough to counter Republican attacks and let the opposition hijack the narrative.

“One of the mistakes we allowed to happen was … we talked about the name of the law, not the things [the law did], and the name of the law doesn’t matter,” Dach said. “People would say, you know, I hate ObamaCare, but I love the fact that my kids can stay on my insurance till the age 26.”

Biden was set to highlight the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act to older Americans during events in California and Oregon over the weekend. His messaging aims to reinforce the idea that Democrats are tackling issues of importance to the average family.

“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living – that’s been true for years and is a key reason the president ran,” the White House said in a fact sheet. “Health care costs in particular are driving inflation.”

According to the White House, Biden will also highlight how every Republican in Congress voted against the legislation, and that they now want to repeal it.

Yet voters won’t see the law’s biggest drug benefits until years down the road. A provision capping insulin costs at $35 per month for diabetic Medicare patients takes effect in 2023. A $2,000 cap on annual drug costs for people enrolled in Medicare’s prescription drug benefit won’t begin until 2025.

And the most well-known health provision in the bill, letting Medicare negotiate the costs of select drugs, won’t start until 2026. Even then, the negotiations will at first be limited to just 10 drugs; it will be expanded to 20 drugs by 2029.

“Less than a month to the election, you’re going to talk about something you’re gonna give me in two years, or three years or four years. And I’m hurting right now,” said Joel White, a health care industry consultant and former House GOP staffer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
The Hill

Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’

Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
The Hill

California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national

Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Trump nips Biden in New York Times poll among likely voters

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 1 point in a hypothetical rematch, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday. Trump leads Biden, 45 to 44 percent, when likely voters were asked whom they would support if the 2024 presidential election were held today. That’s roughly in...
Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders: Democrats should have the 'guts' to court Trump voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday that Democrats should have the "guts" to court voters who supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 through policies that benefit the working class. Sanders made the comments after being asked during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press about his own...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

GOP seizes momentum in battle for Congress

Republicans are growing more and more optimistic that they will seize majorities in the House and Senate as a series of polls provides momentum for the party, while stubborn inflation numbers hurt President Biden and Democrats. The GOP has long been confident in taking back control of the House, an...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republicans hold new polling advantage for taking back Congress: NYT poll

Republicans hold a 4-point advantage over Democrats with the midterm elections less than a month away, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday. About 49 percent of likely voters said they would back the GOP nominee, while 45 percent said they would support a Democratic candidate. The...
The Hill

The Hill

730K+
Followers
85K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy