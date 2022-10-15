ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZZtD_0iaV9veT00

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday.

The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta.

In a statement, the NBA said that the 56-year-old Mutombo, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, was in “great spirits.”

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The 7-foot-2 center was the league’s top defensive player four times, earned three All-NBA selections and played in eight All-Star Games, ESPN reported. Mutombo is 17th on the NBA’s all-time list in rebounds (12,359) and had 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830), according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Born on June 25, 1966, in Kinshasa, Congo, Mutombo played college basketball at Georgetown and was the Denver Nuggets’ first-round pick -- and fourth overall -- in the 1991 NBA Draft.

Mutombo has been a global ambassador for the NBA and recently appeared at this year’s Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in August in the Congo, the news organization reported.

Mutombo, who speaks nine languages, founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997. The organization focuses on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo, ESPN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Boston Celtics honor late Bill Russell with special City Edition jerseys

The Boston Celtics are honoring the ultimate face of their storied franchise for this year's edition of their Nike City Edition jerseys. Boston will wear jerseys that not only commemorate the late Bill Russell but were reportedly designed with his input over a year ago. Russell was the winningest player in NBA history and is also considered one of the league's greatest, with 11 championships and many other accolades to his name. He died at age 88 at his home in Mercer Island, Washington, on July 31.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Clover on NBA courts, explained: How all 30 teams are honoring Celtics legend Bill Russell

When Bill Russell died on July 31, 2022, the NBA lost one of the most important figures in its history. Russell was basketball's ultimate winner, capturing 11 NBA championships over the course of his 13-season career as a player with the Celtics and two titles as Boston's head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and coach and named a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
BOSTON, MA
102.5 The Bone

Bowl projections: Could we have two semifinal rematches in the College Football Playoff?

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff could look very familiar on New Year’s Eve. Four of the teams currently in the top five of the AP Top 25 made a playoff appearance in either 2020 or 2021. And while any of those five teams could easily make the playoff, we’re picking those teams with playoff experience to make the playoff field at the end of 2022 in our first set of bowl projections.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Shaquille O'Neal vs. Joel Embiid: The key stats you need to know in the big man debate

Like everything in life, the NBA is cyclical and after a run of success with small ball teams, the league's big men have found their way back to the top of the mountain. The last four MVP awards were taken home by big men, with last year's race coming down to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.
102.5 The Bone

Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time. Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles. Wentz had also reportedly been dealing with a strained biceps tendon from Week 5.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy