The Block Island Conservancy would like to thank all who attended our annual meeting this past Sunday where we marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of the BIC in 1972. We would like to thank our speakers, Ben Hruska and Keith Lewis who provided insight into the origins of conservation on Block Island, Alison Rogers of USEFULL, and Cushman Gillen of Magic Tree Vermicast, who educated us on ways we might become a more sustainable, greener community. We would also like to thank Adrian Mitchell, one of the original BIC board members, for drawing the winning raffle ticket for a special glass float made by Eben Horton commemorating the.

2 DAYS AGO