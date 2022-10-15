ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Israel-Lebanon maritime pact is a win for the West and a blow to Hezbollah

By Ahmed Charai, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4yHm_0iaV9npt00
FILE – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid makes an opening statement as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Oct. 2, 2022. Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

A historic agreement has cleared the way for oil and gas exploration in Lebanese and Israeli waters, just as winter fuel shortages haunt global markets.

While it will be years until the offshore Eastern Mediterranean fields are delivering gas and oil, the prospect of new supplies will tamp down global energy prices just as the European Union is desperately hunting for new supplies to heat and light its homes and offices. The Lebanon-Israel pact is expected to reduce the impact of the OPEC+ announcement last week to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

The war in Ukraine and sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea have squeezed Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe — pushing up prices around the world and threatening shortfalls.

Brokered by the U.S. government, Lebanon and Israel’s new pact resolved a thorny knot of disputes relating to territorial waters that, for decades, had deterred investment into energy exploration. The deal settles maritime border disputes, but can also break the blockade imposed by Hezbollah on Lebanese firms hoping to trade with Israel.

It is also a significant victory for the Biden administration, which has seen its influence wane across the Middle East. This maritime deal shows that U.S. diplomats still have credibility and leverage.

Israel expects the deal to deliver billions of dollars in foreign direct investment.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into the Israeli economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” said Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The draft agreement respects all the security and economic principles set out by Israel, Lapid said, fending off criticism from some right-wing lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who blasted the government for its “surrender” to the Hezbollah.

Lebanon is more measured. Hezbollah, an Iran proxy, is designated as a terrorist organization by a large portion of the international community. It is also a terror group that continues to dominate Lebanese politics and is opposed to any economic ties to or diplomatic recognition of Israel. Given the complex compromises needed in Beirut’s politics, Lebanese politicians have cautioned that, despite the draft agreement, there is no guarantee the two countries will sign a treaty, it is “not a step towards normalization” and they are still “technically at war,” according to CNN.

Earlier, Hezbollah had threatened to destroy the gas platforms if production began before the Iran-backed Shiite militia allowed it. Iran produces a tremendous amount of natural gas out of its offshore South Pars field and a new offshore Lebanese gas field would increase competition and slash prices.

On top of all that, Lebanon has laws dating back to 1955 that bar business with Israel, which declared independence in 1948. For years, these laws have been selectively enforced, sometimes against the Lebanese business leaders that Hezbollah sought to personally punish.

Events have forced Hezbollah to accept a deal with its “sworn enemy,” Israel. The Lebanese economy is reeling from inflation, worker protests, bombings and waves of refugees from neighboring Syria, which has been cursed by civil war for more than a decade. Foreign investment, even from Lebanese expatriates, is drying up.

Iran, too, is yielding to new, painful realities. Iran is losing men and money supporting the Houthis, another Shiite militia in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia sends air and ground fighters to support the recognized government in Sana’a. Meanwhile, Iran’s “victories” in Syria are becoming costly in both blood and treasure. U.S. and EU sanctions against Iran remain in place, denying Iran the expertise and technology to upgrade its energy infrastructure and obstructing lucrative markets to sell its black gold. Add to that, thousands of women are protesting Islamic laws in Iran’s major cities. Every light on the mullah’s dashboard is flashing red.

Could the U.S drive a wedge between Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah? This would require a lot of skillful collaboration among the U.S., the EU and Arab allies, under the umbrella of American leadership akin to its long-game Cold War strategy.

With patience and deftness, it could be done. The Lebanon-Israel maritime pact may be the first step.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher. He’s on the board of directors for the Atlantic Council and the board of Trustees for The International Crisis Group in Washington.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

A Russian soldier blew himself up with a grenade to avoid being captured, the latest sign of 'panic' spreading through the ranks of Putin's retreating forces

A Russian solider blew himself up to avoid being captured by Ukrainians, a commander told The New York Times. "Right now they are in panic," the Ukrainian commander said of the Russian troops. Last month, Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the war, resulting in them reclaiming territory. A Russian...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3

Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
The Hill

The Hill

730K+
Followers
85K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy