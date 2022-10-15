One-sided wins aren't fun to watch in general, but in a league that still falls into the category of "polarised" in terms of super-powered teams against overwhelmed opposition, they are often inevitable -- even if commentators are forever telling you that the gap is closing. So when Manchester City (who have never put less than four goals past Leicester City in the Women's Super League) clashed with the Foxes over the weekend, a safe prediction would still have been 4-0 to the hosts... and that's exactly how the match ended.

