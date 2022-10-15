ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Is Gareth Taylor the right manager for Man City Women?

One-sided wins aren't fun to watch in general, but in a league that still falls into the category of "polarised" in terms of super-powered teams against overwhelmed opposition, they are often inevitable -- even if commentators are forever telling you that the gap is closing. So when Manchester City (who have never put less than four goals past Leicester City in the Women's Super League) clashed with the Foxes over the weekend, a safe prediction would still have been 4-0 to the hosts... and that's exactly how the match ended.
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
ESPN

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins men's Ballon d'Or; Gavi best under-21 player

Karim Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday after a stellar 2021-22 season saw him lead Real Madrid to a Champions League and LaLiga double. Benzema, 34, scored a career-best 27 times in LaLiga and was top scorer in the Champions League with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy