Abilene, TX

'Mr. Sandman,' William Joyce join NCCIL's 25th anniversary celebration

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5Xdf_0iaV9T8F00

"Please turn on your magic beam

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream."

- "Mr. Sandman," by The Chordettes

It's a bit ironic that a limestone relief of Sanderson Mansnoozie, the Sandman in William Joyce's "Guardians of Childhood" book series, is located just across the street from a coffee shop.

But in this case, if you snooze, you don't lose.

On Friday evening, yet another eye-popping project by Hardin-Simmons art instructor Steve Neves was unveiled. This one is stone instead of bronze, and it's at the southeast corner of the Cultural District, at North First and Plum streets. Across from Frontier Texas! and the Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery, where those perhaps made too dreamy by Mr. Mansnoozie can, uh, perk up.

Joyce was in town for the event, staying for Saturday's 25th anniversary celebration at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature a few blocks west. Another guest is author-illustrator Matthew Cordell, in from Chicago and the new exhibitor at the NCCIL. It's his first visit to Abilene.

Joyce, on the other hand, has been a frequent guest here since first being invited in the early 1990s, when his book "Santa Calls" inspired what soon would become the NCCIL and fueled the commissioning of storybook-themed sculptures across downtown.

The sculpture "Childhood's Great Adventure," based on his work, was the first of those.

Looking back

Joyce recalled his first visit here, going with a publishers from New York City to a ranch and her reaction to being deep in the heart of Texas. He had to explain to her that the "bumpity-bump thing" they traveled across was called a cattle guard and kept cattle from roaming. As did fences.

He talked with her again before coming Friday, and she said to "tell everyone hi." But she appropriately made the greeting three syllables, like we do here.

"You guys were so sweet and it was an amazing visit," Joyce said of his first trip to Abilene, pre-NCCIL. "All these years, it has been amazing to me how much ... anything you've asked me, like 'What do you think we should do?' and I'll give y'all an idea. Two years later, I get a call and 'OK, they built it. Come on over.

"I mean, it's remarkable what you people do. You make a decision ... this is what matters. Children matter. Stories matter. Art matters."

Joyce said that he every time he comes back, which is often, "there is something amazing and new."

The Sandman and Steve

Mr. Mansnoozie was on hand, too.

Is it good to be the bringer of dreams?

"I get to sleep all the time and get to fly around and deliver dreams to all sorts of people," he said on a warm early fall evening with Monarch butterflies flying around shrubs at Frontier Texas!

The relief weighs about 4,500 pounds. It was trucked to Neves' place outside of the city, near Abilene State Park, where he worked on this project, on and off, from January through the summer. It took longer than he thought, he said, but carving limestone is tiring work.

The finished piece then was trucked to its location downtown, one of four pillars designating the Cultural District. This is the only one of the four with a work by Neves.

Darrel Knight, with the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, said Neves' work has added a "whole dimension" to downtown.

The Sandman stands on the north side of the pillar, with signage on the other side stating: "Welcome to the Storybook Capital of America."

Neves maybe is best known for his sculptures that are bronzed and become outdoor sculptures, many now seen at Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. He has done 28 of the 38 downtown pieces.

But also he has done his share of stone carving, many of those private projects. He said a work of this size is challenging because there is no room for a mistake. Clay is more forgiving than stone.

"It's game-on the whole way," said Neves, who teaches stone, wood and metal crafting at HSU.

He said he enjoys working with the consistency of limestone but occasionally, he comes across a shell of some long ago living thing that makes challenges him.

Certainly including Neves,, Joyce heaped praise on Abilene's focus on the arts..

"You should be very, very, very proud. This is not easy to accomplish," he said. "It's amazing what you people have pulled off."

