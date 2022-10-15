Wheeling, W. Va. - At the beginning of the year, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-7-1, 6-5-1) had three straight road games to start the year. Now, they are making up for it with three of their final four games being played at Bishop Schmitt Field. They begin their stretch of three-straight home games on Wednesday when they host Concord with kick-off at 4 PM. It is a game with playoff implications as a Wheeling win or a West Liberty loss to West Virginia Wesleyan would clinch Wheeling a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament for the first time since the 2018 season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO