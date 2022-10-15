Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Hosts Concord on Continued Path to MEC Tournament
Wheeling, W. Va. - All season, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-8-1, 5-6-1) have had the goal of making their first-ever trip to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament. On Wednesday, the Cardinals have a chance to get one step closer to that goal when they host Concord at 7 PM. A Cardinals win and a West Liberty loss would set up Wheeling with a chance to clinch their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs on Saturday when they host Davis & Elkins on what will be senior day for the team.
Men’s Soccer Begins Final Home Stretch Hosting Concord
Wheeling, W. Va. - At the beginning of the year, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-7-1, 6-5-1) had three straight road games to start the year. Now, they are making up for it with three of their final four games being played at Bishop Schmitt Field. They begin their stretch of three-straight home games on Wednesday when they host Concord with kick-off at 4 PM. It is a game with playoff implications as a Wheeling win or a West Liberty loss to West Virginia Wesleyan would clinch Wheeling a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament for the first time since the 2018 season.
Mary DiFonzo/Aaron Juma Big Performances Lead to Cardinals High Flyer Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. - The playoff push is on for many of our Fall Athletic Teams as they head towards the end of their regular seasons. Two Cardinals had big performances to help their team to wins as the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their weekly Cardinal High Flyer of the Week Awards on Tuesday. Wheeling Women's Soccer player Mary DiFonzo took home the female High Flyer Award while Rugby Player Aaron Juma took home this week's Men's High Flyer of the Week Honor.
Volleyball Kicks off Week with MEC North Showdown Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - With just three weeks left in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball regular season, things are heating up as the push for the MEC Tournament is on. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (15-7, 8-1) begins that push as they host Fairmont State in an MEC North Showdown. Both teams enter Tuesday's game with a 7-1 record in conference play as they battle for the MEC North Division crown.
Women’s Soccer Takes Down Glenville State in Offensive Affair
Glenville, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-8-1, 5-6-1) finished up their week-long road trip in Glenville, West Virginia on Sunday. It was a wild offensive affair, with 11 goals combined between the two teams, but the Cardinals were able to come out on top 7-4. It was their fifth win in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play this season as they pick up a much-needrd win down the stretch.
Watkins Leads the Way in Sweep Over Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Tuesday night, the top two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) North Division met in the Alma Grace McDonough Center. The Wheeling Volleyball team (16-7, 9-1) battled throughout the night, and came through with the 3-0 victory over Fairmont State. Redshirt senior Allonda Watkins had a big day, leading the way with 14 kills in the win.
