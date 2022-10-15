Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers arrived and determined there were no injuries or immediate threat in the area, police said.

Officers stayed in the area until students were released at the end of the day. One witness volunteered a statement to police on the shooting incident, police said.

The witness said there was a group of men fighting on the block adjacent to Caliber Change Makers Academy. The witness said they heard shots being fired and saw the group of men running away from the scene, police said.

In response to the incident Police Chief Shawny Williams stated:

“The safety of our community, and especially our children, are a top priority of my department. We will never take the report of a shooting near a school campus lightly and will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the reduction and eradication of these types of incidents in Vallejo.”

