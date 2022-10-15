ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Responds To Troubling Jermaine Burton Video

A video has emerged appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton smacking a female fan following the Crimson Tide's 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban officially responded to the clip in a statement on Wednesday morning. "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News

College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Video: Tennessee President's Reaction To Goal Posts Goes Viral

The University of Tennessee's president had a pretty great reaction to the school's field rush at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee president Randy Boyd was not bothered at all by the Neyland Stadium goal posts getting torn down following the Crimson Tide's loss on Saturday night. Video of Boyd's reaction has gone...
