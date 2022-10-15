Biden administration rolls out student loan forgiveness application beta website

Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
buzzfeednews.com
If You Qualify For Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, You Can Now Apply Online
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness application site opened up Friday, allowing tens of millions of Americans to begin the process of having at least some of their debt forgiven. The program covers more than 40 million Americans, who are eligible if, in 2021 or 2020, they earned under $125,000...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
Student loan relief applications are live. But receiving forgiveness all comes down to what happens with multiple lawsuits against the program.
White House says 8 million Americans have applied for student loan debt forgiveness
President Biden on Monday lauded the official launch of student loan forgiveness applications, with the White House touting that more than 8 million Americans have already applied for the administration’s program during an online soft launch that began late last week. “Today marks a big step, among others, that...
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness: Official application is live
The student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday at studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, powered by the Education Department (ED). This is the only site where borrowers can sign up for student loan forgiveness. The official launch of the application portal follows a beta test that offered borrowers periodic access over the weekend....
Student loan portal opens, Musk's bot plan and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. STUDENT LOAN PORTAL OPENS: The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan handout program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration...
'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt
Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.
CNBC
Here's what to know if you applied for student loan forgiveness during the application beta period
More than 8 million people applied for student loan forgiveness over the weekend while the application was in a beta test. The U.S. Department of Education says that applications submitted during the testing period will be processed, and there will be no need to apply a second time. President Joe...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
Washington Examiner
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Biden admin unveils new pandemic preparedness and biodefense strategy
The president will sign a national security memo directing his administration to implement a plan to prepare for future viral and biological threats.
Washington Examiner
Biden wields Inflation Reduction Act against GOP as inflation rages on his watch
The Inflation Reduction Act is now at the center of the White House’s messaging on inflation ahead of the midterm elections despite an uncertain time frame over when or if it might start reducing inflation. President Joe Biden has used Republican calls to repeal the Democratic spending bill to...
Nymag.com
12 Million People Have Applied for Student-Debt Relief Since This Weekend
When President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would be taking steps to cancel some amount of student-loan debt for millions of Americans, the news was met with a variety of reactions. There was excitement from some borrowers, frustration from those who felt the plan didn’t go far...
Latest US inflation data raises questions about Fed’s interest rate hikes
Experts say raising rates ‘isn’t working’ and that the real culprits are corporate pricing, energy costs and supply chain
nationalinterest.org
Senate Democrats Are Preparing to Fight for the Child Tax Credit
It’s not clear what the path is to get the expanded child tax credit through Congress. The enhanced child tax credit was a policy idea that made it into the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in the early months of the Biden administration. It brought direct payments to nearly all American families in each of the last six months of 2021.
