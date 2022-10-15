ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1QJJ_0iaV8Ihh00

NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.

Agency administrator Bill Nelson shared a statement about the success.

“This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the Universe throws at us,” Nelson said. “I believe that NASA has proven that we are serious as a defender of the planet.”

Now, just a few weeks after the impact, images of the impact can be seen. A photo taken by ASI’s LICIACube, shows the plumes of ejecta streaming from Dimorphos after the impact.

“By studying these streams of material, we will be able to learn more about the asteroid and the impact process,” NASA wrote.

Another photo shows the debris that came from Dimorphos.

“This marks humanity’s first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology,” NASA said. “Images such as [these] helped scientists understand the orbit change resulting from DART’s impact.”

Astronomer Teddy Kareta at Arizona’s Lowell Observatory shared a statement about the impact.

“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the impact,” Kareta said.

NASA James Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Images

Many associate the organization’s James Webb Telescope with capturing insane images from space as well. Most recently, the telescope caught a photo that revealed strange dust rings.

They shared the image on their official Instagram page. The photo is visually very pretty, but the dust rings are definitely odd.

“Cosmic tree rings! Just as growth rings record the history of a tree, these rings contain more than a century’s worth of stellar history. Every eight years, the two stars in this image are brought together by their orbits — creating colliding streams of gas that, with the right conditions, form a new ring of dust. The James Webb Space Telescope reveals 15 of the 17 rings seen here for the first time!” they wrote in the caption of the post.

They went on to further explain. Astronomers know the star pair in the photo as the Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR 140), and they’re very rare.

“They’re incredibly short-lived, generating powerful winds that push huge amounts of gas into space. Scientists believe that the Wolf-Rayet star in this pair may have already shed half its original mass in this process!” they wrote.

The dust rings help astronomers understand how the stars supply materials for star and planet formation. The image is as helpful as it is stunning.

Comments / 63

UnFamous Jerry
3d ago

But did we nudge it in the right direction, or did we nudge it into an orbit that will make it collide with a much larger asteroid and put the much larger asteroid on a direct path to Iowa?????

Reply(5)
11
Viewpoints
3d ago

I wonder if the composition of the asteroid had anything to do with the ease in which they moved it? The pictures make it look like what I've heard them call a rubble asteroid. Made up of loose rocks. Anyway just wondering if a solid iron asteroid would move that easily. 🤔

Reply(3)
3
Related
Outsider.com

Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash

NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
BGR.com

James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe

Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles

Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy