Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football inactives vs. Alabama: Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough, more

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Tennessee football will play Alabama without wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Jaylen McCollough and linebacker Kwauze Garland Saturday.

A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed those players will not be available for the game.

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will play No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 2-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. It will be televised nationally on CBS. The Vols have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide in the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry.

McCollough was arrested Sunday and charged with felony aggravated assault charge, but his attorney asserted “his complete innocence” in a statement. On multiple occasions this week, coach Josh Heupel declined to say whether McCollough was practicing or would play.

McCollough, a four-year starter, leads the Vols in defensive snaps played (353) and ranks fourth in tackles (23).

Tillman, a preseason All-SEC selection, has been out since suffering an ankle injury against Akron on Sept. 17. Without him, the Vols must continue to rely on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and other wide receivers to pick up the slack.

