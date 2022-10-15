ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for movers? Here's how to avoid moving company scams

By Jason Knowles, Ann Pistone
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Here's a quick moving tip!

According to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams spike during October, before the cold weather sets in. Some people choose this time of year because it's typically less expensive than moving in the summer.

Here are some tips on how to avoid a "truckload of trouble."

First, get everything in writing. It's a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you are receiving. If they can't give you an in person estimate, try a video call. Movers should know what they are transporting to give you an accurate estimate.

Also, beware of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may indicate a fraudulent business.

Finally, keep an inventory of your belongings. Having an inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions.

