Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
Annual Wish for Wheels FOCO Program Brings Hundreds of New Bikes to Second-Graders
This fall, Bike Fort Collins, in partnership with its peer organization, Wish For Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second-grader in Poudre School District’s Title 1 schools as part of the 3rd Annual Wish for Wheels FoCo program, and the community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each new bike and helmet has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or by businesses or organizations at any quantity. Funding 25-bikes enables a donor to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment sponsors and funds an entire school. The bikes often last each second-grader for up to 3-years of use before growing out of them.
9News
Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour
DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. Fans can sign up on EltonJohn.com for pre-sale, which begins Thursday, Oct. 20 at noon and continues through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022
Fall is in its glory with leaves turning, chilly mornings, blue skies, and ideal temperatures reminding us what an amazing place we live! There’s still time to get out in the mountains for a hike, fall fishing, gathering with friends, and plan for Halloween. Be sure to let us know your plans here at North Forty News so we can list them in ‘Happenings”!
BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 12 Candidates for 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Nine businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during...
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale
A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder’s farmland is becoming desert. A solution? Look to beavers and prairie dogs.
Boulder’s semi-arid climate puts it ever at risk of becoming desert. Today, some land around town — about a thousand of Boulder’s 16,000 agricultural acres — is succumbing to that risk. Unless we intervene, acres available to local farmers could drastically decrease in the coming years and decades.
Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender
Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
Iconic Denver Castle On The Market For $2.5 Million
The multimillion-dollar home comes with seven 'spacious' bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and many nearby perks.
Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Successful Gala Event
Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce reports their annual Gala was a great success! 150+ supporters of the Chamber gathered on September 30 at the Budweiser Biergarten in Fort Collins to celebrate a successful year. This year’s theme was Night at the Oscars, and many businesses and individuals were awarded the coveted statue for outstanding performance!
City selects Deputy City Manager Finalists; Will Host Candidate Forum October 10
The City of Fort Collins has narrowed its search for a new Deputy City Manager to three finalists. Pam Davis, assistant city manager for the City of Boulder. Tyler Marr, interim deputy city manager for the City of Fort Collins. Jason Nutt, assistant city manager for the City of Santa...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
TMZ.com
Bull Elk Attacks Tourist in Colorado Park, Crazy Video Shows
Some pesky tourists got exactly what they had coming to them after getting way too close to a huge elk ... prompting it to put its antlers to good use by charging right at one of 'em!!!. The bull elk was just doing its thing in Estes Park, CO, and...
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Colorado
For those thrill seekers out there, Thrillist pinpointed the creepiest locations in every state.
aboutboulder.com
7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings
A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
