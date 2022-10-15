Read full article on original website
New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State is becoming a major hub for chip manufacturing. Now that more chips will be produced in the state, Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make sure that companies that do business with the federal government limit the use of semiconductor chips made in China. “I...
Local CNY resident shares her story on gun violence
(WSYR-TV) — Gun violence in America has affected so many people in Central New York and across our country. In fact, Amnesty International says there are more than 500 people every day that die from gun violence. Author and minister Natalie Reeves has felt the impact of gun violence...
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials on Tuesday called on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by a gunman as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
Parade of Homes: Smolen Homes
(WSYR-TV) — The Parade of Homes in Onondaga continues through this weekend and Tuesday Tim Fox gives us sneak peek at a Modern Day Cape. Haley Grieb from Smolen Homes shows off “The Bella” which features an in house wine room. Tickets for the Parade of Homes...
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 18, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christina discuss the beauty of fall in Central New York, which leads to a talk about adults and Halloween. There was a blackout at the Utica Comets game Monday night forcing the postponement of the their home opener. Plus, how do you feel about the...
Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly. The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:. We have proudly served the...
Onondaga Earth Corps. empowering youth in CNY
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Earth Corps hires young people from around the city and puts them to work restoring our environment. You may see them planting trees or cleaning up local parks. Last year, 58 young people did more than 10-thousand hours of work around town, empowering them to make positive changes in our community.
Wegmans aiding in donations for the Rescue Mission
(WSYR-TV) — Three dollars might not seem like much, but it can mean the difference between eating a hot meal and going hungry. Scan-Away Hunger helps the Rescue Mission make that difference day after day. With the scan of a coupon at grocery checkout, shoppers can provide a meal...
Brisk, chilly & turning damp at times this afternoon
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season arrives today into Thursday across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below. The combination of the coolest air aloft and a trough of low pressure moving in during the day today is likely going to lead to more numerous rain/snow and graupel (snow pellet) showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday.
Pattern about to swing back toward warmth for CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unseasonable October chill across Central New York now may have you thinking about the next season with its bitter cold air and snowstorms, but Mother Nature is just giving us a little brief preview this time around. Come Friday, the big trough of low...
