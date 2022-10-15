SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season arrives today into Thursday across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below. The combination of the coolest air aloft and a trough of low pressure moving in during the day today is likely going to lead to more numerous rain/snow and graupel (snow pellet) showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO