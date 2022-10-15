Read full article on original website
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Cathy Bellomy
Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
Maranda Ann Shaw
Maranda Ann Shaw, 28, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Maranda Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker, age 81, of Mansfield, OH and Cumming, GA, passed away on October 16, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Tamako Sexton
Tamako Sexton, age 88, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born May 4, 1934 to Hachimon and Shigeno in Kyushu, Japan, she worked as a secretary at the fire department in Japan until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1971. Tamako enjoyed drawing, cooking and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Richard James "Dick" Allwine
Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident. Dick was born May 1, 1937 in Shelby to the late Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Dick began his working career with Gilbane Construction, the company which built the General Motors plant in Ontario. Upon its completion, he applied to work in the factory, where he spent his entire career, retiring as a Production Scheduler in 1984 after 30 years of service. Dick was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and also was a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968 and Shelby Moose Lodge. He loved watching sports and especially loved playing golf having golfed in numerous leagues over the years. He also enjoyed traveling and always made sure his family had an annual vacation.
Wrong Window! pays homage to Hitchcock in comedic murder mystery
MANSFIELD — Amy Parker doesn’t like scary movies, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving headfirst into the Mansfield Playhouse’s latest murder mystery production. Parker plays Marnie Elbies in Wrong Window! an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedic murder mystery.
Delores Jean Scott
Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of Delores Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Buckeye Imagination Museum recognized for marketing excellence
SANDUSKY – Buckeye Imagination Museum recently received recognition for achievement in marketing and advertising at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held Oct. 13 at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky. Buckeye Imagination Museum received first place RUBY awards in their budget category for their 2022 Member E-Newsletter and...
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
Ronald E. Herzog
Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Linden Avenue Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
Multiple trees stolen from Rittman cemetery
RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Rittman police are investigating after multiple trees were stolen from the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, located on Rawiga Road, is a United States national cemetery. Burial in a national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces...
Robert "Bob" Kissel
BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
