The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
Charles Oliveira Interested In Alexander Volkanovski Matchup At UFC 284: "I Can Fight There In February, But For His Belt"
Former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, is interested in facing UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, but only if the reigning 145-pound king puts his title up for grabs as well. Oliveira spoke with reporters during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi ahead of his showdown...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/17): Athena, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, More In Action
The October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Complete results can be seen below, and the full stream can be seen above. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/17) Athena defeated Jody Threat. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackmon. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh...
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
Bianca Belair Becomes Longest-Reigning Black World Champion In WWE History
Bianca Belair continues to make history. Belair's reign as the WWE Raw Women's Champion has reached 200 days. As a result, she is now the longest reigning (male or female) Black world champion in WWE history. The reign started at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April, where Belair defeated Becky Lynch.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15): Leia Makoa Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode five of its show on October 15. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15) - WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi Final:...
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT
Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar; Best Surprise Return In Wrestling | The Gauntlet
Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) joins The Gauntlet to look at the biggest surprise returns in wrestling history. Which return came out on top?
William Regal: Trying To Be The Best In The World Is A Worthless Exercise, It's Subjective
William Regal says trying to be the best wrestler in the world is "a completely worthless exercise" because it's subjective. Regal had a lengthy in-ring career, and he was featured in WWE and WCW for several years. He then took an influential backstage role with WWE and helped build NXT into what it became. WWE released Regal this past January, and he signed with AEW in March. He has been a prominent part of AEW TV ever since.
Hangman Page Update | AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT 10/18/22 Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the head to head episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, including:. -Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Trios Titles. -Toni Storm vs. Shida for the AEW Women's Interim Title. -Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Title.
