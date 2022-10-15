ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Woman accused of threatening witness in sex crime case

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJGqz_0iaV4P4400

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly sent threatening Facebook messages to a witness in a sex abuse case.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Jimmie Dixon, 45, of Ovett, was charged with cyberstalking for sending threatening messages to the mother of a girl who is the alleged sexual abuse victim of Kenneth Randall Hodge, 57. The mother is a close family member of Dixon’s.

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Ovett

Hodge was on trial for sexual battery in Jones County but died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, October 11. According to trial testimony, Hodge’s accuser and two of her siblings lived with him and his wife while their mother was in prison. Hodge was later indicted for sexual battery against an older and younger sister.

According to the newspaper, the mother was about to take the witness stand when the threatening message came across her phone. She showed it to a deputy, who passed the information to an investigator. The investigator and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin agreed it should be pursued as a felony.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after he was hit by a car on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. near the 6300 block of Highway 49, just north of 7th Street. The man was found dead in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Petal teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Petal Upper Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Tyler Shows was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family Foundation. Officials said Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. Shows was recognized for […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy