AL Championship Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Yankees-Astros
Which team will advance from the American League to compete in the World Series? Our MLB writers make their picks.
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka sitting ALDS Game 4 for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. In 4 plate appearances this postseason,...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALDS Game 4 lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. Our models project Trevino for 1.0...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) DNP on Tuesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not practice on Tuesday. Conner's Week Seven status is heading in the wrong direction after Arizona's running back was unable to participate in Tuesday's session and Week Six's division contest. Look for Eno Benjamin to play a lead role in Arizona's backfield...
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 7
As I get older, and more responsibilities in my daily life pile up, I have less and less time available for hobbies. I can barely look at my queues in multiple streaming services now, because the number of TV shows and movies I hoped to someday get to is grotesque. So many video games reside in storage, waiting for the day that a few straight hours of availability fall into my lap, and I can embark on a new digital journey. The number of unread books on my shelf that are yearning to have their pages turned is absurd.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/18/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (ankle) out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ntilikina is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss the season opener against the Suns on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine's status is currently in question for left knee injury management reasons. Expect Coby White to see more minutes on Wednesday night if LaVine is ruled out. LaVine's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Steelers rule out Kenny Pickett (concussion) for rest of Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) for the remainder of their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion and shut down for the remainder of the game after spending some time in the locker room. The rookie quarterback helped the Steelers stay competitive with the Bucs until his departure.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. If he's active, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Washington. Smith's Wednesday projection includes 15.1...
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday
The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/19/22
Under 7.0 (-144) - 3 Stars. A seven-goal total feels like a treat every time we can find it. In this case, the path to failure is obvious. Philadelphia's defense has come a long way since last year's bottom-tier effort. They've allowed the 12th-fewest expected goals per 60 minutes (2.93 xGF/60) in the NHL so far. That's good to know considering they're turning to backup netminder Felix Sandstrom for the first time this year.
numberfire.com
Update: Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) avoids season-ending injury
MRI testing revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown avoided suffering a season-ending foot injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport reports. What It Means:. Brown was initially believed to have suffered a season-ending injury, but Rapoport reported that MRI testing revealed that...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 7 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Zach Collins (head) available for Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (head) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 16.5 minutes against Charlotte. Collins' Wednesday projection includes 7.8...
