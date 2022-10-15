As I get older, and more responsibilities in my daily life pile up, I have less and less time available for hobbies. I can barely look at my queues in multiple streaming services now, because the number of TV shows and movies I hoped to someday get to is grotesque. So many video games reside in storage, waiting for the day that a few straight hours of availability fall into my lap, and I can embark on a new digital journey. The number of unread books on my shelf that are yearning to have their pages turned is absurd.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO