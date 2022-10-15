ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen hilariously copies Erika Jayne’s ‘Pat the P–s’ dance move

By Nicki Gostin
 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen showed off some dirty dancing skills at Bravocon.

The “Cravings” cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, imitated “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne’s signature dance move, dubbed “Pat the P–s,” in front of a mural that (naturally) read “Pat the P–s”.

The Bravo superfan shared the boomerang video in an Instagram Story that was devoted to all things Bravo on Friday.

The Sports Illustrated model isn’t the only fan of the x-rated choreography.

Last year, Jayne’s castmate, Lisa Rinna dressed up as Jayne for Halloween and shared a video of herself dancing while performing the move.

“Pat the P–s. 👻,” she captioned the clip.

Teigen, 36, has long been a devoted fan of the cable station and its many reality shows.

“WHY THE F–K IS BRAVO AIRING THIS MARATHON I SAY, AS I ENTER HOUR 5 OF THIS MARATHON,” the “Lip Sync Battle” alum tweeted way back in 2015.

Teigen paid homage to Erika Jayne’s dance move.
chrissyteigen/Instagram

She also shared a short clip from a “Southern Charm” panel writing across it “My heroes!!!!!!” along with a quick shot of the show’s star Austen Kroll’s behind.

Teigen showed her Bravo Ph.D. by posting the cover of ” Cop Without a Badge: The Extraordinary Undercover Life of Kevin Maher” by Charles Kipps which featured prominently in season one of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” as it was about Housewife Danielle Staub’s ex-husband.

Jayne showed off the dance move to Cheyenne Jackson on “WWHL”.
Bravo

The book inspired perhaps the most infamous moment in “Housewife” history when Teresa Giudice flipped a fully loaded dinner table in a fit of rage in the 2009 season 1 finale.

Teigen checked out “RHOBH” Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “CUTE” leather pants and a shot from an “RHONJ” panel and labeled a scene between Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, during Katie Maloney and tom Schwartz’s joint bachelor bachelorette party her favorite of all time.

BravoCon 2022 will continue through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

