‘Summer House’ stars Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera address rumored feud

By Rachel Summer Small, Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera addressed their rumored feud at a BravoCon panel on Saturday, with the latter describing the situation as “unfortunate.”

The tension between the “Summer House” stars and former best friends allegedly began while filming Season 7 of the Bravo series between July and September of this year.

“I’ll just use the word ‘unfortunate,’” Olivera told the crowd in a response to a fan who inquired about what led to their falling out.

“Same,” echoed Hubbard, who was seated on the opposite side of the stage during the panel.

Earlier in the discussion, Hubbard seemingly alluded to the apparent rift, albeit in the vaguest of terms.

“I mean, a lot happened this summer,” she teased. “You have to just get through it and hope on the other side of it, things will be good. I think that’s as political as I can put it.”

Olivera and Hubbard sat on opposite sides of the stage during BravoCon’s “Summer House” panel on Saturday.
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Back in August, news broke that Hubbard had gotten engaged to her boyfriend and castmate, producer Carl Radke, amidst the taping of the seventh season in Southampton’s Dune Beach.

The Hubb House PR founder exclusively dished to Page Six in January that she and Radke were officially dating.

Shortly after the duo revealed their engagement on Instagram, many couldn’t help but notice that Olivera – Hubbard’s supposed BFF – had not liked or commented on posts announcing the news.

One month later, Olivera spoke to US Weekly about the alleged social media snub.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” she said.

“I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?” she added. “Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit. But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

