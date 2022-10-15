ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Yoga on a baseball field? It’s happening at Chukchansi Park with classes, food and more

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlioC_0iaV425q00

A yoga festival is coming Sunday to downtown Fresno, celebrating a variety of yoga disciplines that’ll be taught on the field at Chukchansi Park.

But the event as a whole intends to provide much more than yoga classes.

Called #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST, the yoga festival will also offer live music at times, beats and tunes spun by different local DJs, and various food and shop vendors.

The primary purpose of the event, of course, is to promote yoga and its benefits for the body and mind while learning how to reach inner peace.

#HASHTAGPRETTYFEST , which is believed to be one of the first yoga festivals ever held in Fresno, runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and welcomes people of all levels of yoga experience, including children.

“The yoga community in Fresno is growing more and more, and that’s very exciting,” event creator Christine Rose said. “One thing I wanted to improve is having yoga reach other groups.

“The idea of #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST is not just leading yoga classes but to make yoga accessible and approachable for others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18U6aE_0iaV425q00
A yoga festival called #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will be held Sunday in downtown Fresno, offering a lineup of seven classes that each teach a different type of yoga. The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Chukchansi Park. In addition, there will be live music and multiple vendors and eateries. Courtesy photo/Christine Rose

Yoga has long been known to help relieve stress and tension to the body and mind, improve flexibility, and help control breathing, which is believed to be a key in remaining calm in tense situations. It also can help with weight loss and toning of the body.

#HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will offer a lineup of seven classes that each teach a different type of yoga discipline, including a traditional vinyasa session that’s led by Rose. There’s also a kids yoga session.

For those with more yoga experience, the class lineup includes acro yoga, which combines acrobatics and yoga.

There is also an aerial yoga experience, limited to those who purchase VIP tickets, that gives guests a chance to try yoga moves while somewhat suspended in the air on “silks.”

“We’ve made it where anyone who’s never done yoga can come and try it,” Rose said. “And if you are interested in seeing what more advanced yoga looks like, we’ll have that, too.”

Rose, who previously spent time on the baseball field of Chukchansi Park as a former Fresno Grizzlies in-game host, has been a yoga instructor for 12 years.

She regularly teaches classes at Blue Moon Yoga Studio .

But it was during the early stages of the pandemic when local gyms and studios were closed that Rose’s following grew through her online yoga classes.

Then she started teaching big groups at various outdoor settings, including yoga sessions at Fresno Chaffee Zoo and at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Showcasing her enthusiasm of yoga and positivity for life, Rose would establish an inviting atmosphere that would bring calmness to some and even courage to a few others as they tried yoga for the first time.

“Yoga can seem intimidating for some people,” Rose said. “There’s different poses they might’ve never seen. Some words they’ve never heard.

“I like to be the person who makes you feel welcome and make you feel comfortable. Because I truly believe that yoga is literally for everyone.”

The last time Rose held a similar yoga fest — but without as many vendors or DJs — roughly 200 people showed up to Engelmann Cellars a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RVM2_0iaV425q00
A yoga festival called #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will be held Sunday in downtown Fresno, offering a lineup of seven classes that each teach a different type of yoga. The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Chukchansi Park. In addition, there will be live music and multiple vendors and eateries. Courtesy photo/Christine Rose

With the magnitude increased for this yoga festival, Rose is hoping #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will help her share her loves for yoga, music, food and shopping to many others.

Some vendors are doing special collaborations exclusively for the yoga fest, including a custom boba tea that’s made of Ube (purple yam) and coconut to honor Rose’s Filipino-American heritage (October is Filipino American History Month).

“At the end of the day, #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST brings all kinds of awesomeness together in one space,” Rose said. “Live music and all these other great things that make people feel good.

“Everyone’s going to leave feeling happy.”

General admission to the yoga festival is $40 and VIP tickets are $100 . Children (13 and under) are free with purchase of adult admission.

Free parking is available across the street from Chukchansi Park.

Bring a water bottle and your own yoga mat for those planning to participate in yoga classes.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV3WA_0iaV425q00
Yoga instructor Christine Rose, who once was the in-game MC at Fresno Grizzlies game, has bringing a yoga festival called #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST to downtown Fresno, offering a lineup of seven classes that each teach a different type of yoga. The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Chukchansi Park and includes live music along with multiple vendors and eateries on site. Courtesy photo/Christine Rose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mW41V_0iaV425q00
Class schedule for HASHTAGPRETTYFEST Courtesy photo/Courtesy photo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans

This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
YourCentralValley.com

Taste of Downtown Visalia event returns Tuesday

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t miss your chance to sample everything Downtown Visalia has to offer. The annual Taste of Downtown Visalia will be returning on Tuesday, October 18. The event will offer food from over 30 restaurants in the downtown area. While walking through the downtown streets, attendees will be able to enjoy live […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No current threat’ to 3 Fresno schools, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted. Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
263
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy