Yoga on a baseball field? It’s happening at Chukchansi Park with classes, food and more

A yoga festival is coming Sunday to downtown Fresno, celebrating a variety of yoga disciplines that’ll be taught on the field at Chukchansi Park.

But the event as a whole intends to provide much more than yoga classes.

Called #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST, the yoga festival will also offer live music at times, beats and tunes spun by different local DJs, and various food and shop vendors.

The primary purpose of the event, of course, is to promote yoga and its benefits for the body and mind while learning how to reach inner peace.

#HASHTAGPRETTYFEST , which is believed to be one of the first yoga festivals ever held in Fresno, runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and welcomes people of all levels of yoga experience, including children.

“The yoga community in Fresno is growing more and more, and that’s very exciting,” event creator Christine Rose said. “One thing I wanted to improve is having yoga reach other groups.

“The idea of #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST is not just leading yoga classes but to make yoga accessible and approachable for others.”

Yoga has long been known to help relieve stress and tension to the body and mind, improve flexibility, and help control breathing, which is believed to be a key in remaining calm in tense situations. It also can help with weight loss and toning of the body.

#HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will offer a lineup of seven classes that each teach a different type of yoga discipline, including a traditional vinyasa session that’s led by Rose. There’s also a kids yoga session.

For those with more yoga experience, the class lineup includes acro yoga, which combines acrobatics and yoga.

There is also an aerial yoga experience, limited to those who purchase VIP tickets, that gives guests a chance to try yoga moves while somewhat suspended in the air on “silks.”

“We’ve made it where anyone who’s never done yoga can come and try it,” Rose said. “And if you are interested in seeing what more advanced yoga looks like, we’ll have that, too.”

Rose, who previously spent time on the baseball field of Chukchansi Park as a former Fresno Grizzlies in-game host, has been a yoga instructor for 12 years.

She regularly teaches classes at Blue Moon Yoga Studio .

But it was during the early stages of the pandemic when local gyms and studios were closed that Rose’s following grew through her online yoga classes.

Then she started teaching big groups at various outdoor settings, including yoga sessions at Fresno Chaffee Zoo and at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Showcasing her enthusiasm of yoga and positivity for life, Rose would establish an inviting atmosphere that would bring calmness to some and even courage to a few others as they tried yoga for the first time.

“Yoga can seem intimidating for some people,” Rose said. “There’s different poses they might’ve never seen. Some words they’ve never heard.

“I like to be the person who makes you feel welcome and make you feel comfortable. Because I truly believe that yoga is literally for everyone.”

The last time Rose held a similar yoga fest — but without as many vendors or DJs — roughly 200 people showed up to Engelmann Cellars a year ago.

With the magnitude increased for this yoga festival, Rose is hoping #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST will help her share her loves for yoga, music, food and shopping to many others.

Some vendors are doing special collaborations exclusively for the yoga fest, including a custom boba tea that’s made of Ube (purple yam) and coconut to honor Rose’s Filipino-American heritage (October is Filipino American History Month).

“At the end of the day, #HASHTAGPRETTYFEST brings all kinds of awesomeness together in one space,” Rose said. “Live music and all these other great things that make people feel good.

“Everyone’s going to leave feeling happy.”

General admission to the yoga festival is $40 and VIP tickets are $100 . Children (13 and under) are free with purchase of adult admission.

Free parking is available across the street from Chukchansi Park.

Bring a water bottle and your own yoga mat for those planning to participate in yoga classes.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

