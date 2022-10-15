Man killed in rollover crash on Service Road south of Modesto

A 46-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Friday south of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Mercury east on Service Road approaching Ustick Road about 8:13 a.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and onto the south dirt shoulder.

He swerved to the left back onto the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun clockwise, traveling southeast, then went back off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the CHP.

The car overturned and the impact caused the pole to split and pull down multiple lines.

The driver, whose name and city of residence were not available Sunday, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.