ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Man killed in rollover crash on Service Road south of Modesto

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3kEL_0iaV3v0Z00

A 46-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Friday south of Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Mercury east on Service Road approaching Ustick Road about 8:13 a.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and onto the south dirt shoulder.

He swerved to the left back onto the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun clockwise, traveling southeast, then went back off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the CHP.

The car overturned and the impact caused the pole to split and pull down multiple lines.

The driver, whose name and city of residence were not available Sunday, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on SR-132 Near Vernalis in San Joaquin County

CHP traffic officers reported a recent fatal auto crash on SR-132 near Vernalis in San Joaquin County. The incident occurred on State Route 132 and involved two vehicles described as a Nissan Frontier and a Toyota Prius. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-132 Near Vernalis. A preliminary report by...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lodi

LODI - A pedestrian who was hit by a train in Lodi has died, say authorities. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sacramento and Tokay streets. A public information officer with the City of Lathrop tells CBS13 that the train was headed northbound when the pedestrian stepped in front of the train and was struck. They succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
LODI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 dead in semi-truck crash in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Los Banos on Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers say around 11:44 p.m., the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received multiple calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at Henry Miller Avenue, east of Cherokee Road. When officers arrived to investigate, […]
LOS BANOS, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Turlock Hit-and-Run Takes Life of Pedestrian

A pedestrian crossing the street in Turlock was killed on October 11 when they were struck by a motor vehicle in a hit-and-run. The accident happened along west Fulkerth Road between Countryside Drive and Tully Road during the afternoon hours, according to a spokesman with the Turlock Police Department. The crash occurred near a bus stop.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dies after shooting in east Stockton, homicide investigation underway

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in east Stockton early Tuesday morning. The scene was along Fourth Street, near Adelbert Avenue. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found a man who had at least one gunshot wound.Deputies and then medics started life-saving measures, but the sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have taken over and are now investigating it as a homicide. The name of the man killed has not been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit after failing to yield to a traffic stop

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.
STOCKTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy