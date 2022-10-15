ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Takes Cold Water Plunge at 11,000-feet in Incredible Mountain Pic

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YkAT_0iaV3piD00

While enjoying some time outdoors, country music hitmaker Dierks Bentley took to Instagram to share an image of him taking a cold water plunge that featured incredible mountain views.

“Nice little afternoon #wimhof at 11,000. #Livin,” Dierks Bentley captioned the snapshot.

Dierks Bentley’s latest mountain adventure comes just weeks after the country music superstar attempted to one-up his friend HARDY by catching a “dangerous” snake. “The dreaded Double Black Diamond Cobra Kai Pit Viper Viper Snake! What ya think HARDY?” Bentley joked in a social media post.

Although HARDY didn’t respond to the video, Miranda Lambert shared her thoughts about the situation in the comment section. “Nope,” she wrote.

Dierk Bentley is planning to resume work later this month. He will be performing at Bass Pro Shops’ 50th-anniversary celebration, which will be held at the Grand Ole Opry on October 25th. Others who are performing with Bentley during the event are Henry Cho, Charles Esten. Additionally, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Conner Smith, and Rhonda Vincent.

Dierks Bentley Once Reflected on Starting Out His Music Career at the Station Inn in Nashville

During a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Dierks Bentley reflected on what was like to start off his music career at the Station Inn in Nashville. “If not for the Station Inn, I would never have had a record deal,” Bentley explained. “I would have no career in country music.”

Dierks Bentley also spoke about how he moved to Nashville in 1994 looking for a source of country music. “I wanted to be a star but I didn’t walk into town saying: ‘Hey, look at me,’” he said. “A lot of people were dressing like Garth [Brooks], but no one was writing their own music.”

Dierks Bentley then shared what really surprised him when he arrived in Nashville. “I knew there was a songwriting community, but I didn’t realize that there were some people who, when they put a record out, didn’t write one song on the album. That blew my mind.”

When asked how his fans originally responded to his bigger hits, such as Somewhere on a Beach, Dierks Bentley said that his hardcore fans hated that song. “My wife goes on the websites and told me. I love that because I don’t want to carry the torch for anybody. I’m not trying to carry the torch for official country music. I want to be able to do my own thing.”

Despite the criticism, Dierks Bentley wasn’t nervous about it. So the fact that people first hated it, that’s good. I really don’t like to put out something that doesn’t get people feeling something,” Bentley added.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency

Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy