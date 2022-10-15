ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit

By Tri-City Herald staff
 3 days ago

A Pasco man is dead after another driver entered Highway 240 in Richland heading the wrong direction at the Steptoe Street roundabout just after midnight Saturday morning.

The wrong way driver, Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick, is accused of being drunk or intoxicated, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the crash as a vehicular homicide , according to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson.

Marshall E. Tapani, 26, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died, according to WSP reports.

Torguson was heading west in a Buick Rendezvous SUV in the eastbound lanes of Highway 240 when she hit the 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Tapani.

They were on the causeway south of the interchange with Interstate 182 and George Washington Way, according to the state patrol.

Torguson also was taken to Kadlec but her condition was not immediately available.

Neither driver had any passengers.

The time of the crash has been corrected in this article.

Comments / 11

Kay Ninestile
3d ago

I’m not making excuses for the wrong way driver, but speaking strictly for myself. As I get older, I find that I don’t see as well at night as I used to. I’ve all but eliminated my night time driving because of this. I have, on rare occasions, found my self driving after dark, and I’m glad to have gotten home safely. My point is, know your limitations, and don’t put other peoples lives at risk by being stubborn. And for the love of God, please don’t get behind the wheel if you’re impaired.

Guest 3
3d ago

I have a had two different encounters of people going on to the exit ramp off step toe!! It’s has happened between 6-7 am both times!!! I told myself one of these times a car will be going o the wrong direction and kill someone! So sad!!! There needs to be something flashing to warn drivers that get on the ramp wrong. So sad prayers to the family!

