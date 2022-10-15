Read full article on original website
sue gorman
3d ago
For as sad and tragic as this is, I can't stop sitting here and asking myself over and over what was a 12 year old boy allowed out at 11pm? Arrangements should have been made for better and safer transportation to and from this event. I know he had fun at that game but that young child should have been picked up instead of riding his bike home...as a mom and grandma, my heart hurts so bad😪💔
3
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
fox2detroit.com
'A very special kid': Boy remembered after fatal crash while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week. Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods neighbors on edge after attack, attempted abduction of man walking dog
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was walking his dog Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Woods when police say a man attacked him and dragged him to a white van. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
fox2detroit.com
Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirm that suspect(s) were taken into custody connected to the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old found on I-94 Friday morning. Police said the Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield. The 17-year-old young...
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return.
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’s loved ones are hurting because someone...
Mom of special needs child devastated after arsonist causes car to explode
Sophia Zamora's 2009 Chrysler Sebring was destroyed Sunday night when investigators say it appears someone used an accelerant to set it on fire.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
fox2detroit.com
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 11-hour standoff in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman who kept police at bay for nearly 12 hours has surrendered to Detroit Police after hours of negotiations on the city's west side. Detroit Police said a man who was barricaded inside a home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen and kept police at bay since 8 p.m. on Tuesday surrendered around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Tv20detroit.com
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September
Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street.
Detroit police continue months-long search for suspect in early morning murder on city's west side
The search continues for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old woman on Detroit’s northwest side in early August. Detroit police are renewing their calls for tips from the public that help them find the culprit.
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
