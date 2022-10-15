DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week. Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.

